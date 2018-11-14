Christmas Comes to Love

Photo provided

With Christmas just around the corner, holiday festivities have begun and the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year is becoming contagious. One of Lynchburg’s most anticipated Christmas traditions is the Virginia Christmas Spectacular (VCS), hosted by Thomas Road Baptist Church every year. This year, the show will be focusing on the small town of Love Valley, a town that bursts with Christmas spirit. Full of familiar holiday tunes, extravagant dancing and beautiful lights, the VCS never fails to bring the joy of Christmas to its audiences.