Research Week Project Finds out What Phrase “Do life together” Actually Means

A group of Liberty University students have proposed a project for the upcoming Research Week that has been deemed unconventional and odd — trying to figure out what the phrase “do life together” actually means.

The phrase, commonly used by young evangelicals and old evangelicals who want to sound like young evangelicals, is commonly considered misused and vague, and a team of students have been getting to the root of the idea.

“I had so many people use that phrase on the dorms and in Convocation,” project member Baird Davis said. “What the heck were they trying to say to me?”

The students have been looking through old sermons and Christian-help textbooks to trace the phrase back to its roots. The term has been dated as far back as 2012.

“When I first came on campus, my dorm said, ‘Do life together’ so often that I thought it was code for something, like ‘Frisbee,’” project member Sarah Monroy said.

Committee chair for the Center for Research and Scholarship Elisa Rollins said she initially did not take the project seriously but was surprised by their determination on the issue.

“I was opposed to the idea at first, but then I realized the phrase doesn’t make any sense,” Rollins said. “How many different uses does one term have?”

While tracing the origin of the phrase, other phrases like “Love on,” “Going through a season” and the ever-popular, “When God closes a door, he opens a window.”

Current theories on the meaning of the phrase are to participate in a Bible study, pray with someone or just be in the general vicinity of another Christian.

“At this point, I think it might just be a filler word,” project member Joey Snyder said. “It really is brilliant. Make yourself sound hip and sophisticated while simultaneously buying time to collect your thoughts? I’m surprised nobody has taken advantage of this before now.”

April Fools Day