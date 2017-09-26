Patriotic Peacock integrates art and faith into downtown Lynchburg business

Patriotic Peacock art studio and boutique seeks to merge art and faith.

Owner and Liberty alumna Kathlyn Wade donates part of profits from the Patriotic Peacock to nonprofits.

Though many consider art and faith to be two separate spheres each with their own worldview, Liberty University alumna Kathlyn Wade had a vision to unite the two in 2015.

The 2007 graduate, wife and mother of three resettled in her hometown and found her attention drawn to Lynchburg’s growing art scene. As she interacted with the art culture of Lynchburg, she realized art and faith fit together — and that she was being called to bring this fusion to Lynchburg’s downtown.

“You don’t tend to think of conservative Christianity when you think of a lot of art studios and businesses,” Wade said.

The Patriotic Peacock, nestled between The White Hart Café and McCraw’s Furniture Co. on Main Street, has allowed aspiring creatives to encounter modern art and spirituality since opening its downtown location last August.

“This is a ministry for us in a lot of ways, because we view it as a service,” Wade said. “We get to meet a lot of people through this, and through the success of this we’re able to then go out and give and help other people, whether it be nonprofits or other Christian organizations.”

The ministry of the studio began long before it settled on Main Street. Shortly after her vision in June 2015, Wade began operating the business from her backyard, singlehandedly instructing beginner-level painting classes and donating a portion of the commission to nonprofits.

As her business grew from backyard classes to rental spaces to its downtown storefront, Wade continued to divide the studio’s earnings and donate to various charities.

“That really is the main focus of this business because without that, the painting and the classes and any success that comes from it are really meaningless,” Wade said.

Today, Wade works alongside seven other like-minded artists who harbor a passion for painting and a desire for their efforts to be a positive influence in the local community as they bring two separate worlds together. The classes they host at the studio are intentionally designed to accommodate all ages and skill levels and expand the vision that propels their ambition.

“It’s a way of bringing art into our community and showing the love of God through that,” said Janeen Marinelli, an artist and painting class instructor at The Patriotic Peacock. “People who don’t even paint can do this. It’s a way of reaching everybody, which I love. It’s not just for the people who paint all the time.”

And The Patriotic Peacock has something for non-painters, too. Wade used her degree in fashion and interior merchandising to create a boutique in the front space of the studio, where shoppers can browse and buy clothing, jewelry and artwork painted by local artists. The items are routinely curated to bring in the latest trends and spotlight the many talented artists in the area.

“We try to bring a little extra style to the shop,” Wade said.

According to Wade and Marinelli, the studio’s artists constantly search for opportunities to contribute to the community’s greater good by financially assisting local nonprofits that aim to provide for families and individuals in need.

The artists define it as art with heart.

“We’ve always felt that we should be purposeful in giving back,” Wade said. “A way to keep us accountable in that is to make a public statement. When you start researching, there’s so many that it can be overwhelming, but we just take it one month at a time and as we can, we do.”

At The Patriotic Peacock, every initiative is driven by the vision Wade had two years ago — to enrich the local art scene by infusing the way she paints with the active, meaningful spirituality that so definitively outlines her calling and actions as a local business owner.

“I had this idea of being able to bring art (to Lynchburg) in a unique way and just kept praying about it not knowing what was going to happen,” Wade said. “I think when you relax a little bit and allow God to help you use your talents and abilities, he will show you the way.”

Artists and fashionistas can browse the boutique or sign up for one of the upcoming fall-themed painting classes at www.thepatrioticpeacock.com.