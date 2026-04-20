Liberty University welcomed back over 400 of its 1970s alumni for a multiday “Decade of the 70s” reunion that celebrated the legacy of first-generation Liberty students.

The event provided an opportunity for old friends and classmates to reconnect and reflect on the development of the university throughout the years. Former students and staff were invited to rekindle friendships and celebrate being the original Champions for Christ.

This event was first imagined by Lamar Keener, who attended Liberty from 1972 to 1976. He said the idea came to him about a year ago, and he posted about it via the Liberty University Friends Facebook group to see who would be interested in attending.

“I just wanted to be able to see a lot of old college friends that I haven’t seen in maybe 50 years, so I thought let’s just have a reunion. The response was overwhelming,” Keener said.

The opening reception was held Thursday, April 16, at the Virginian Hotel. The reception allowed former students to reconnect with their old classmates and friends with organized conversations about their time at Liberty, then known as Lynchburg Baptist College. The Virginian Hotel, previously the Stewart Arms Hotel, served as the main dormitory for students throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Keener said that coming back to the university after nearly 50 years was nostalgic, and he looked forward to seeing how Lynchburg has grown.

“There is nothing there that was there when we were there in college. So going to the hotel is kind of like coming back to our roots,” Keener said.

Attendees made reservations to stay where their old dorm rooms used to be, and they reflected on the renovations made to the building. Throughout the reception, many shared stories of living in the building, the challenging living conditions and how the decision to come to Liberty and learning from Jerry Falwell Sr. changed their lives for the better.

“We learned about vision from Jerry Falwell Sr. We knew him personally. We learned that what you do, you do it with excellence … we learned discipline,” Keener said.

Friday, April 17, alumni gathered to visit Convocation. Those in attendance were recognized by Chancellor Jonathan Falwell for their role in building the foundation for the university.

“They forged the trail for all of you. They were here when nothing was here,” Falwell said. “They believed that God was going to do a special thing on this mountain, and so they came with nothing to look forward to.”

Falwell praised the group of pioneers and thanked them for believing his father’s mission and ultimately fulfilling God’s purpose for current students.

“But they came, and God has used them. They are pastors, they are missionaries, they are business leaders, they are teachers, educators — all kinds of incredible impact that these people have had,” Falwell said.

Friday evening, alumni gathered once again in the Montview Alumni Ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m. for a catered dinner and more conversation among the former students. This event served as a precursor to the biggest and final event of the weekend on Saturday, April 18.

This dinner featured music and a time of storytelling from alumni in the crowd. The event was emceed by musician, songwriter and comedian Mark Lowry, who graduated in 1980.

Lowry sang several songs, including Jake Hess’s “I Just Love Old People” and the well-known song Lowry co-wrote, “Mary Did You Know?”

In addition to their evening events, alumni had the chance to tour campus and the Falwell estate, attend the Spring Football Showcase and visit with their old singing chorale groups throughout the weekend.

The final event took place Sunday, April 19, with a group trip to Thomas Road Baptist Church for Sunday service.

Riden is the campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.