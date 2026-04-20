Don’t rain on Liberty University’s Department of Theatre Arts’ parade as they present the Broadway hit “Funny Girl,” in the Tower Theater April 17 through May 3.

The story follows Fanny Brice, played by junior Grace Eason, who seeks to begin her career in New York City as a member of the Ziegfeld Follies. But when she meets handsome and wealthy Nick Arnstein, played by senior Jesse Wilkerson, Fanny cannot help but fall in love. However, struggles arise forcing her to choose between love and fame.

“She is goofy, she doesn’t really have good musicality, she is very intelligent and witty and comedic,” Eason said. “Here we have the standard, put-together, beauty of it all, and then you have Fanny.”

Arnstein paves the way for Fanny’s career and has his own struggles. Yet, when he meets the unique and clever Brice, he instantly falls in love with her charismatic personality.

“Nick is a professional gambler,” Wilkerson said. “But he meets Fanny, and she is weird and intriguing, and she just sticks out in a really interesting way to him.”

Eason said Arnstein sees the best in Brice during a time when many do not see her potential.

“He sees her when no one else does … and then he tells her that he loves her,” Eason said.

The original Broadway hit was officially premiered in 1964 with music written by Jule Styne. The musical theater rendition features well-known numbers such as “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “If a Girl Isn’t Pretty,”

The show was based on the real-life Fanny Brice, born in 1891. She rose to fame as a member of the Ziegfeld Follies in the 1920s and later became a well-known comedian and actress.

Dressed in glitter, feathers and fabrics, the cast is costumed to fit the story’s 1920s time period.

“I have 14 costumes … pretty much in a different costume every song,” Eason said.

For Wilkerson, “Funny Girl” will be his final curtain call on the Tower Theater’s stage before graduation. As his time at Liberty concludes, he noted that performing in this show has helped remind him of how infinite God’s love and care is.

“It has made me realize more about how beautiful and remarkable everything around us is, because of Christ,” Wilkerson said. “Finding beauty in all the little details.”

Associate Professor of Theatre Arts Andy Geffken said the production reflects the simplicity and joy of life in contrast to fame and fortune. However, when Fanny makes her whole life about her fame and success, she forgets what things truly mean to her.

In the director’s notes, Geffken said he hopes this show will not only lift spirits but also create a moment of pause and reflection.

“So, as our school year concludes and we all get ready for what’s next, enjoy this brief moment of fun with characters and songs that revive the optimism and excitement of America one century ago,” Geffken said.

For information on showtimes and tickets, visit https://www.liberty.edu/arts/theatre/tickets.

Gathje is the assistant feature editor for the Liberty Champion.