Quick and on-the-go dining options are exactly what college students are looking for. Sure, grabbing your favorite cup of coffee at Starbucks is great, but there are many amazing options beyond that. When the line at Chick-fil-A is a little too long, here are some of the Champion staff’s favorite dining options for you to consider at Liberty University.

Skylar – Garbanzo

I believe that fresh food and fulfilling proteins make or break my meal. Located in the heart of DeMoss Hall, Garbanzo offers delicious Mediterranean-style food in a variety of different ways. They make perfectly soft stuffed pitas and gyros, packed with protein, grains and tasty toppings. My favorite option, the rice bowl, allows me to choose the type of rice, protein and toppings to create my bowl to perfection. Lastly, they offer a variety of dressings and sauces to top off my bowl; the hummus and tzatziki sauce are always my go-to. So, the next time you find yourself hungry after a long class, I encourage you to try out Garbanzo.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.

Photos by Victoria Angelov – Liberty Champion

Katie – Brewvita

On par with being a senior in college, the most delicious specialty coffees are a must to fuel the rest of my final semester. As someone who frequents the Tilley Student Center in Green Hall often for classes and work at the Champion, Brewvita is one of the many great options at North Campus — especially for students looking for a caffeine pick-me-up. One element to Brewvita’s unique appeal is its completely student-run staff. The friendly faces behind the bar make picking up a morning brew that much more special. Not only does this element provide an opportunity for regulars to make new friends at their favorite campus coffee shop, but it’s also a motivator for those who may be interested in looking for part-time work while completing their degree. From matcha to lattes to the famous seasonal specialty board, Brewvita is a top-tier place for quality beverages.

Hagen is the feature editor for the Liberty Champion.

Sam – Roadrunner

As someone who is almost always craving Mexican food, finding a reliable spot on campus is a must. Located conveniently in Green Hall, Roadrunner has become my go-to place for both lunch and dinner, especially as a strategic communication student who spends most of my time in the building.

Offering a variety of Mexican cuisine such as burritos, burrito bowls and tacos, there’s always something to satisfy my hunger. My personal favorite is a classic burrito bowl loaded with all ofmy favorite toppings and made just the way I like it. The best part is that it’s all available on a plus swipe, making it both convenient and budget friendly. Instead of having to leave campus for places like Chipotle or Qdoba, I can simply walk down the hall and enjoy a fresh, filling meal right between classes.

Clardy is the off campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.