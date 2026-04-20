Last week, Rory McIlroy won the Masters for the second consecutive year, becoming the fourth golfer in history to do so and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. While this is an impressive feat for any golfer, the feat is even more bittersweet for those who know anything about McIlroy’s journey.

Although the golfer had won the other three major tournaments, McIlroy always choked when it came time to attempt the Masters title. But after 16 years of consecutive defeat, McIlroy was brought to his knees on the 18th green as he sunk a putt to finally complete the Grand Slam in 2025. The dream that was beginning to feel unattainable for McIlroy eventually came true, and those blessings were not in short supply with his second win this year.

As I watched this story unfold, I was reminded of Sarah and Abraham. The couple desired to have children; however, despite the Lord’s promise to them that they would bear much offspring, they lost hope. After taking matters into their own hands with Hagar and the birth of Ishmael, the couple watched their own plans fail. They went through a long period of waiting as they doubted if God’s promise would ever come true.

Eventually, in their old age, when Sarah thought she was past the point of bearing children, they had Isaac. Not only did they finally have a child, but the Lord’s promise indeed came true through Isaac’s offspring.

This was the fulfillment of Genesis 22:17, which says, “I will surely bless you, and I will surely multiply your offspring as the stars of heaven and as the sand that is on the seashore.”

Everyone has specific desires of their heart, and for many, those things may seem like they won’t happen. In all honesty, I thought I would meet my husband at Liberty University and have my dream job lined up after graduation. But as the weeks dwindle and my ring finger remains bare and the job market feels like a warzone, I’m learning that my timeline is not going to happen.

Despite this hard truth, I can take heart in knowing that God’s promises still come true —they did for Sarah and Abraham. Even McIlroy’s dream came true after over a decade of trying. The beauty of these examples is that through each of these experiences, God’s blessing came in tenfold of what they anticipated.

Maybe I’ll have to wait a few more years, but I know God has a job and a man after his own heart waiting for me, which are better than I could imagine — at least, that’s what I pray. But if not, God is still good and sovereign. So maybe the fulfillment of our God-given desires may take a while, but in the end, God’s blessings are certainly worth the wait.

White is the Editor-in-chief for the Liberty Champion.