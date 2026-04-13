LU ONE hosts Arabian Nights

Arabian Nights, a celebration of Middle Eastern culture through worship, kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, in the LaHaye Event Space. Hosted by LU ONE, Arabian Nights brought traditional Arabian food, music and henna to students in association with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) United Association club.

The event opened with Arabic worship led by MENA club leaders. Students were encouraged to follow along with on-stage performances demonstrating how to clap to the rhythm of the worship songs and to sing along in English.

LU ONE’s Director of Communication and Student Engagement Melissa Harris shared that these cultural celebrations take place throughout the semester and are designed to create community among students.

“The whole idea behind LU ONE is to bring unity on campus by educating students on different backgrounds, different cultures, different communities and bringing us all together in that way,” Harris said.

She explained that students voted on this theme last academic year. Harris said the planning process for these events begins well in advance.

“We start planning over the summer already, and then we start really … honing in as we get a month or two months out,” Harris said.

Solmaz Chadwell, the wife of head football coach Jamey Chadwell, shared her testimony and experience in the Middle East. Chadwell told students about how she was born in Iran and fled the country during the Iranian Revolution. Her family sought political asylum in the United States and moved to Tennessee.

Chadwell grew up Muslim, but she was never devout. Her mom eventually became involved in a church, and soon Chadwell followed.

Following Chadwell’s testimony, students participated in more worship in Arabic and tried Syrian food, Moroccan tea and Dubai chocolate. Henna tattoos and calligraphy provided activities for the night.

Freshman Noah Derstine said he appreciated the culture’s traditional style of food as well as the worship. “Hearing worship in another language is so surreal,” Derstine said. “It reminds me that people all around the world are worshipping Jesus together with one voice.”

Derstine expressed how it’s amazing seeing art and culture from across the world on display through events like this one.

“I think it’s really cool getting exposed to art from halfway across the world and the different musical styles … the style of worship and music and how it sounds and how it feels,” Derstine said.

Event participant Davis Stringer shared his appreciation for LU ONE activities.

“They’re doing a wonderful job in displaying different cultures, and that way we can all have a fun time and worship together,” Stringer said. “I really love worshipping in another language.”

For more information on LU ONE’s future events, visit www.liberty.edu/lu-one.

Mehciz is a campus news reporter for the Liberty Champion.