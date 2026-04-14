The Liberty University Women’s Lacrosse team defeated Kennesaw State University 17-4 during the Senior Day matchup April 11, during which 12 seniors were recognized before the start of the game.

The Lady Flames struck first following the opening faceoff as senior midfielder Katie Colavito found the back of the net with an assist from freshman attacker Sophia Nesci.

Soon after, Nesci and senior attacker Ava Rajala collected an unassisted goal each, making the score 3-0. Redshirt senior defender Madeleine Klunder was next to find the back of the net, claiming her first career goal. It did not come easy, as she had to force a turnover to set up the play.

“She has been working for that, and it was something we have always been working on,” redshirt senior midfielder Kate Troutman said. “Madeleine just did amazing.”

Late in the first quarter, Kennesaw State put its first tally on the board, but Colavito responded with another goal, assisted by Rajala. The Owls managed one more marker to end the first quarter, bringing the score to 5-2.

Colavito extended the lead in the second quarter with an early unassisted goal. Rajala, Nesci, redshirt sophomore midfielder Fayedra Vang and senior attacker Amelia Loughery collected four more unanswered goals as the quarter progressed.

Kennesaw State responded, claiming its second and third points to bring the score to 10-3.

Sophomore attacker Olivia Young scored with two minutes left in the quarter, and Vang notched another unassisted goal just before the clock expired. The Lady Flames kept their lead 12-3 going into halftime.

Junior goalkeeper Rachel Hines guarded the net throughout the game as her teammates put in the offensive effort.

“She is our head down there; she protects the cage,” Klunder said. “She makes some huge saves … ”

Kennesaw State battled back in the third quarter, allowing only one goal from Liberty, made by Colavito, assisted by Loughery. The Owls put another point on the board, making the score 13-4 going into the final quarter.

The teams fought to maintain possession of the ball in the fourth quarter. Despite the effort from both sides, Colavito earned her fifth goal of the game with an assist from Nesci. Rajala and Nesci each scored an unassisted goal, and Young rounded out the game with one more point for Liberty with 24 seconds left on the clock. The Lady Flames took the decisive victory 17-4.

“We’ve really struggled at home this year, and so this was a big monkey we had to get off our back and win at home,” Head Coach Kelly Nangle said.

This win over Kennesaw State brought Liberty’s Atlantic Sun Conference record to 3-2, a positive swing ahead of the final three conference games of the regular season.

“We have to take care of business these last few weeks of regular season and be prepared for the postseason,” Nangle said. “I’m really proud that they were able to walk in and, you know, execute today. It just feels really good.”

The Lady Flames will travel to South Carolina for their next conference game against Coastal Carolina, April 16, at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN+.

Warden is the assistant sports editor for the Liberty Champion.

Wachowiak is a sports writer for the Liberty Champion.