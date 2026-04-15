Scriptures With Sky: Resting in God’s presence

We can all agree the final weeks of any semester are tough for all students. Trying your best to strive for excellence is always great, but without proper rest, you burn out.

Fortunately, we don’t have to tackle the stress on our own. The Lord instead calls us to release all stress and anxiety into his hands.

1 Peter 5:7 reminds us that we can cast all our anxiety on the Lord, because he cares for us. This is comforting to me because as tests and projects are sneaking onto my to-do list, I can talk with the Lord, and he will take my worries away.

As I have grown older, I have learned the weight of responsibility. Becoming an older sister, getting my first job and starting college were pivotal moments where I learned how to be responsible. Whenever I am in my head about the multiple tasks I must get done, I am reminded to slow down and let the Lord be my shepherd just like he promises in Psalm 23.

I find true stillness being in Jesus’ presence in this chapter. In a world where all we crave is speed and distraction, finding still moments becomes a rarity. When I take time out of my busy day to commune with Jesus, I am met with complete and utter peace. It is that peace that blocks out the distractions of the bustling world.

Psalm 23 has easily become one of my favorite chapters in the Bible because of how it emphasizes the importance of rest and communing with God. David, the author of the chapter, invites us to rest in the presence of the Lord and reminds us that the Lord is with us forever.

In Psalm 23:2-3, it says, “He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.”

What a joy it is that the Lord intentionally invites us to spend time with him. He is the true refresher of our souls.

In the same chapter, the fourth verse tells us, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

If you are going into a season of your life that feels uncertain, just know that the Lord will never leave you or forsake you. How great is it that the God of the universe is walking in step with us through every valley?

Lastly, verse six emphasizes the Lord’s goodness and mercy. The next time I want to reach for my phone or a friend to take away my worries, I will instead turn to the Lord. He is the one who will overflow my cup with goodness and sustain me all the days of my life.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.