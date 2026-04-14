Building a Legacy: The LaHaye family

From Midnight Mayhem to recreational skating, the LaHaye Ice Center is not just for athletes, but students as well. It serves as the home of the Men’s and Women’s Division I, Division II, and the Men’s Division III Hockey teams and the intramurals and ice-skating teams.

Tim and Beverly LaHaye were influential leaders for Christ. Together they authored many books, engaged in political activism, evangelized across America and worked with Jerry Falwell Sr. through his conservative political action group, the Moral Majority. This friendship with Falwell Sr. led the couple to become invested in the mission and growth of Liberty University as they served on the Board of Trustees.

Renowned for his “Left Behind” series co-authored with Jerry B. Jenkins, Tim LaHaye wrote over 50 books in his lifetime, focusing on Christian life, marriage and biblical prophecy.

His contribution to the Christian space did not end with literature. He became a well-known evangelical pastor, traveling around America, speaking at churches. Tim LaHaye also created the Pre-Trib Research Center and served as the organization’s president.

“Dr. LaHaye was a strong supporter of Liberty University and its mission,” Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a 2016 article following Tim’s passing. “And his legacy will continue to impact students for generations to come.”

Beverly LaHaye left behind a legacy just as influential as her husband’s. She was also an author and wrote several books on the Christian life and work, strongly emphasizing family, faith and public policy.

“Church women all over America were hungry for someone to sort out the things that would affect families and the religious values systems they had,” Beverly said in a “Christianity Today” article released after her death in 2024. “From there, it took off like a prairie fire.”

These values led her to found the Concerned Women for America (CWA), an organization that works to fight secular philosophy and support the institution of the American family.

Beverly LaHaye was also a well-known speaker and is credited with mobilizing thousands of Christian women to stand for their faith.

Before the idea of an ice rink was devised, the LaHaye couple had already donated over $4 million to Liberty. The LaHaye Recreation & Fitness Center is another complex that showcases the financial generosity and spiritual mentorship of the LaHaye family, which can be seen across Liberty’s campus.

In 2005, Tim LaHaye donated an additional $4.5 million for the construction of the LaHaye Ice Center. The facility officially opened a year later.

When the team begin in 1984, Liberty Hockey players and fans commuted to Roanoke, Virginia for practice and matches and held tournaments in other local rinks. The same year that the rink opened on campus, the team also transitioned to DI, thanks to the LaHaye’s donations.

The 4,000-seat ice rink includes an NHL regulation-sized ice sheet, as well as locker rooms, weight rooms, concessions stands and athletic training rooms.

Today, the generosity of the LaHaye family can be seen in Liberty’s various athletic teams during practices, games and competitions. However, it can also be felt by students attending occasional free-skate and recreational events — all of which make the LaHaye Ice Center yet another location that brings the Liberty community together.

Nikolai is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.