The Liberty University’s Men’s Division I Hockey team returned to the LaHaye Ice Center to face off against Ohio University for the second series in two weeks, falling in a weekend sweep of 6-5 and 5-2 in the final regular season games.

A bittersweet moment marked the start of the second game of the series as the seven seniors from the team were recognized on the ice with their family and friends. A video was shown recognizing forwards Aidan Carney, Ryan Finch, Hayden DeMars, captain Sam Feamster, defensemen Connor Diem, assistant captain Nick Pomerleau and goalie Nick Bernstein.

“It goes by super quick, me only having one year with these guys, but it’s been awesome to get to know them, and I’ve actually been a part of recruiting some of them when they get here too, so it’s been a full circle moment for us,” Assistant Coach Ben Hughes said.

The first period started quickly with Feamster winning the opening faceoff for the Flames. The Bobcats quickly took control of the game by sneaking the puck past junior goalie Konrad Kausch 26 seconds into the first period. Senior forward Hollander Thompson was assisted by senior forward Luc Reeve and sophomore defenseman Gavin Keller to put Ohio’s first tally on the board.

Ohio secured an insurance goal from junior forward Noah Holt, assisted by junior forward Will Cohen and sophomore forward Nolan Abraham four minutes after their first. Freshman defenseman Shane Burns was dealt a two-minute penalty for interference, which put Ohio on the power play.

The Bobcats were able to capitalize on the extra-man advantage with a power-play goal from Holt, who was assisted by Thompson and sophomore defenseman Blake Dustin. As Liberty became desperate to put a point on the board, Flames sophomore defenseman Michael Adamek and Ohio’s sophomore forward Kevin Kasper both picked up offsetting two-minute roughing penalties.

During the 4-on-4 play, Burns was able to score the first goal for the Flames after being assisted by freshman defenseman Michael Fischer and Finch. As the time in the first period continued to tick down, Ohio notched its fourth goal of the game from Abraham, assisted by Holt, with 39 seconds remaining. The first period concluded with Ohio holding a strong 4-1 lead over Liberty.

Bernstein made his appearance between the pipes for the Flames to start the second period. Halfway through, Ohio’s freshman forward Lance Mengel put one in the back of the net off an assist from junior forward Barron Stibbe and junior defenseman Drake Nabozny.

Penalties were exchanged for an Ohio power play, but no opportunities presented themselves, resulting in the period ending 5-1.

The Flames continued to fight in the final period as more penalties and power plays were issued. Fischer saw an opening off a pass from sophomore forward Tucker Shields and put it in between the pipes with 1:30 remaining in regulation.

The period ended with Ohio taking home the 5-2 victory over the Flames on senior night.

“Tonight, we felt like at the end of the day, we never gave up. Our guys had energy and fight in them the whole game,” Hughes said.

Next, the Flames look toward postseason play as they travel to St. Louis, Missouri to partake in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) National Tournament March 12-17.

