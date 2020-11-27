Staff Predictions: Liberty vs. UMass

Despite a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to NC State last week that brought their undefeated season to an end, Liberty has not lost their resolve to finish their season strong. This week, the Flames will hopefully take care of business against the UMass Minutemen before their regular season finale against Coastal Carolina. How will Liberty bounce back after thier offense looked slow against the Wolfpack? Will this be a trap game for Liberty, or will they focus on the opponent at hand before they think about the Chanticleers? Our staff shares their thoughts about this week’s match up.

John Nekrasov, Editor –LU 45, UMass 14

Scoring 12 points in three games would sound impressive in a soccer league, but in FBS football, not so much. UMass is coming into this week’s matchup against the Flames with an 0-3 record and a catastrophically bad offense, and Liberty will be looking to rebound from Saturday’s rough loss against N.C. State. Expect a return to his normal rhythm from Malik Willis and a one-sided smackdown by the Flames.

Christian Weaner, Asst. Editor – LU 45, UMass 3

Two seasons ago, Liberty led by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before UMass came roaring back to win a thriller 62-59 in triple overtime, drubbing LU for a program-worst 777 yards allowed on the day. Last season, the Flames returned the favor, racking up 730 yards of offense and winning easily 63-21. This year, in the rubber match, Liberty should have no problem in another blowout win at home on Black Friday.

John Simmons, Web Manager/Reporter – LU 49, UMass 10

After suffering its first defeat of the season, Liberty will need to bounce back immediately before its season finale showdown against Coastal Carolina. Look for the Flames to get back to the running game with Joshua Mack and Malik Willis to carry the offense against the Minutemen.

Emmanuel Adamson, Social Media Manager/ Reporter –LU 56, UMass 7

This weekend the Flames will take on the UMass Minutemen. Liberty is recently coming off a loss against the NC State Wolfpack, but it was a very close game, and in three games UMass has scored a total of 12 points and has given up 116 points. I expect this next game to continue that trend.

Mario Cosentino, Reporter –LU 38, UMass 7

The Flames will win handily over fellow FBS Independent opponent University of Massachusetts. There is a question mark around Willis going into the weekend as to whether he will rest or try to get a rebound win after having a lackluster day against N.C. State. Regardless, the Flames will secure their first 9-win season in program history.

Joshua Lipowski, Reporter – LU 56, UMass 7

Liberty is coming off its first loss of the season, which means that Liberty will come out guns-a-blazing on Friday afternoon. The Minutemen are playing their fourth game of the season and are averaging four points per game. This has blowout written all over it.

Christian Shields, Rpeorter –LU 54, UMass 17

Despite the devastating loss to N.C. State, Liberty is still having an incredible season and Hugh Freeze will help the team rebound this week. Expect Liberty to thoroughly beat UMass on Friday.

Last Week’s Closest: John Nekrasov

Prediction: N.C. State 28, Liberty 25 Actual: N.C. State 15, Liberty 14