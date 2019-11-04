Running with superheroes — Lynchburg 5K runners fundraise for neglected children in Central Virginia

With a mission to help children find a home, CASA (Court Appointed Special Associate) of Central Virginia hosted its fifth annual Superhero 5K and 1 Mile Children’s Fun Run fundraiser in downtown.

The money raised from this event will go to CASA so they can continue their mission of helping abused and neglected children find safe homes and healthy environments.

“This race allows the community to connect with us as runners, event volunteers and donors,” Allison Stronza, executive director of CASA of Central Virginia, said. “It also brings a really fun event downtown. With close to 100 children on our waiting list, this race also shines a much-needed light on our organization in general, so more people are aware of CASA and our need for volunteer advocates.”

Bailey Duran | Liberty Champion

RUN HAPPY — Children and parents participated in a one mile Fun Run that followed the 5K race.

According to the CASA website , “every child needs a hero, but abused children need superheroes.”

For this race, children and adults dressed as their favorite superheroes from movies as they participated in the race. There was also a costume contest with judges who voted on their favorite costume.

“There are so many fun things for the kids at the race such as face painting, meeting real life superheroes such as firefighters and police officers, the finish line dance party and door prizes,” Stronza said. “But perhaps the most fun is chasing the villains all the way to the finish line and getting a medal.”

“The Superhero Run has become our largest fundraiser of the year, grossing at more than $60,000,” Stronza said. “It is an essential part of our budget and helps us to continue to provide training and support to our volunteer advocates as well as recruit additional volunteers.”

The CASA program exists to “recruit, train and support volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court system and to educate the community about the needs of these children,” according to Central Virginia’ CASA website. CASA Ce