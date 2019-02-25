Local Lynchburg woman organizes Light of Life vigil Downtown Lynchburg Feb 21

Candles lit the steps of Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg as a group of about 50 people gathered to support the unborn at the Light of Life Vigil Thursday, Feb 21.

Organized by a local woman named Amy Gibson, who felt compelled to act after attending the 2019 March for Life in Washington D.C., the gathering was a time of prayer and grieving for the millions of babies aborted in the U.S. Liberty’s pro-life club Lifeline was also in attendance and helped advertise the event.

The event started at 6 p.m. and opened with a word of prayer from Pastor Paul Dudley of One Community Church. After prayer, Gibson came to the podium and shared her experience at the March for Life and the call she felt God had placed on her heart to act.

LIFE — Attendees at the event heard from different pro-life speakers.

“Open your eyes and see this evil head on,” Gibson said.

With tears, she encouraged attendees to see and acknowledge abortion for what it is. She closed with Proverbs 31:8, which says, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.”

She then welcomed Julie Bays, who had an abortion at the age of 19. Bays recalled the dark, cold day she sat in a Planned Parenthood clinic.

After having three children years later, she explained she truly understands the decision she made and has dealt with the shame. Bays attributed the power of the Gospel to allowing her to experience true forgiveness and urging her to share her story with others.

“People learn way more from your weaknesses than they will your strengths,” Bays said.

Bays is now a counselor at the Bedford Pregnancy Center and shares her story with women facing unplanned pregnancies.

“Every time I get to share my story with people, I can see the light flicker in their souls again,” Bays said.

After Bays spoke, a video from Save the Storks played. The video said 64 percent of post-abortive women claimed they felt pressured by others to abort, and 79 percent were not counseled. According to its website, Save the Storks is an organization that uses creative solutions to support and empower pregnancy resource centers.

Gibson encouraged attendees to start supporting organizations like these, explaining the Christian community needs to take action.

“We come with the best news, the blood of Christ and the mercy of God,” Gibson said. “This video is just one example of how we can get involved.”

The night continued with a word from Lori Lewis, the director of the Bedford Pregnancy Center, who spoke about different opportunities she and the volunteers have had to counsel women at the center.

“We don’t want them to see us,” Lewis said. “We want them to see Jesus.”

She then asked the attendees to pray and look for ways to get involved in their local pregnancy centers.

To conclude the night, candles were passed around and lifted in the night sky as Liberty School of Divinity professor Dr. David Wheeler closed in prayer. Attendees sang “Amazing Grace.”

Liberty’s Prolife Club can be found on Facebook at @LULifeline, or on Instagram at @lulifeline.

STEPS — The group met at the Terrace Monument steps to rally for the pro-life move- ment in the U.S.






