SADA Art Drive

The G5 movement held a donation drive sponsored by the Studio and Digital Arts department last week to gather art supplies to be sent to a refugee center in Spain.

Along with bringing art supplies students were encouraged to visit the Spanish art that was on display in the art gallery, where the Spanish Art Exhibit was on display.

Director of the Digital and Studio Arts Department Todd Smith, said it only takes a few dollars to go and buy art supplies from the store and those art supplies will provide for a child.

Smith has very high hopes for this upcoming trip and believes that by providing a way for children to escape the horrors of their lives by giving them creativity.

“When a person utilizes a crayon and paper their imagination is engaged and it becomes a platform for us to share the gospel with them,” Smith said.

Smith said his main goal when he goes to Spain is to teach these children how to utilize their own imaginations. Smith said just like how God created the world that these children can create something too.

“It is innate that we want to be creative,” Smith said. “The whole idea is to engage children in their imaginations because after-all our imaginations have been given to us by God.”

