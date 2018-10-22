Hurricane hooping

The Liberty University and Virginia Tech men’s basketball teams are working together to help LU Send raise money for hurricane disaster victims in an unexpected way.

Junior Scottie James is on the ASUN preseason all-conference team. (Photo by Joel Coleman)

The Flames will be hosting the Hokies in the Vines Center in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. All of the proceeds from the game’s tickets will go towards hurricane disaster relief for those impacted by hurricanes Florence and Michael. Tickets will cost $10 for the general public and $5 for students.

“The cause is fabulous,” Flames Head Coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think that any time we get to participate in relief efforts it’s a blessing—not for those that would think that they’re being blessed: the victims of disaster but for us. Having a chance to partner with LU Send and Virginia Tech basketball is a privilege of ours so we’re really excited about it.”

The Flames have been set to play the Hokies since their schedule debuted, but the game was planned to be a closed scrimmage. The decision to open the scrimmage to the public was made between both teams.

“It was a closed scrimmage that we were going to have a chance to take some lumps from a group where no one would see the lumps that we took, and now we don’t have that option,” McKay said. “I have the utmost respect for Buzz Williams and his staff. It’s an arduous task for our group. That being said, I’m excited that we get this kind of caliber opponent in the Vines. That doesn’t happen often.”

McKay and his team are excited not only for the opportunity to help disaster relief victims, but also for the chance to play a high-caliber team like the Hokies. According to senior guard Lovell Cabbil, the team is looking forward to the test.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting to get out there and play, of course, but just to do it for a cause like this and to be able to test ourselves against a really good team like Virginia Tech is a pretty good opportunity for us,” Cabbil said.

The Flames are anticipating an intense season as they enter the Atlantic Sun conference, featuring new opponents such as the Savannah State Tigers and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Their first regular season home game will be Thursday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Vines Center when they face off against the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

