What’s New

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are a possibility for Lynchburg later this week, as Hurricane Florence continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Meteorologist Bob Henson said, if the storm makes landfall, it will be the only Category 4 hurricane on record to reach this far north. See our survival guide on A2.

Downtown Lynchburg is scheduled to receive two-way traffic on Main Street and Church Street as part of the city’s Downtown 2040 Master Plan. On-street paid parking, a downtown historic district and an amphitheater are also included in the plan.

Many Greater Lynchburg Transit Company riders are frustrated with bus delays, especially for routes 1A and 1B, due to downtown construction. Before making any changes to bus routes, GLTC is holding a public hearing Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at its transfer station on Kemper Street.

Burt Reynolds, a television and film actor, died Sept. 6 at the age of 82. Reynolds was known for his roles in “Smokey and the Bandit” and his many relationships with actresses such as Sally Field and Loni Anderson.

The Academy of Music Theater, located on Main Street in downtown Lynchburg, announced its opening week schedule of events following years of restoration. The theater, which closed in 1958, will begin hosting performances once more Dec. 6.

Liberty University Police Department announced Sept. 6 that a lower-priced commuter parking option is now available. For $25, commuter students can purchase a SAT parking pass for the East Campus Satellite parking lot.