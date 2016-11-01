Raffles for research

1 minute read.

Jerry Falwell Library hosts annual service fair Nov. 7 to highlight programs

The Jerry Falwell Library (JFL) will be hosting its third annual Library Service Fair Monday, Nov. 7 from10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. with 10:30-11:30 being exclusively for faculty and staff.

Students are encouraged to come to the library and take advantage of the programs being highlighted this year.

“A few of the services included are how to get assistance with your research questions, how to borrow materials that our library doesn’t own, and how to get your research published,” Cynthia Schmidt, head of communication and customer services at the JFL, said.

Additionally, students have the chance to lower their library fines by bringing nonperishable food items to donate, which will go toward benefitting a local food bank.

Schmidt said the Food for Fines campaign offers $2 in fine forgiveness — up to $30 — for each nonperishable food item donated at the Food for Fines table during the Library Services Fair.

The Food for Fines table will be located in the Montview Student Union from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The library also announced the service fair will hold a variety of giveaways, including multiple gift cards, JFL merchandise and a grand prize of an iPad Mini 4 for all students who attend.

“Students can enter hourly door prize drawings by tapping in with their Flames Pass at the Library Services Fair welcome table in the JFL,” Schmidt said. “Then they can visit tables at the fair and return their entry card for a chance to enter the grand prize drawing.”

Students will get one chance to enter the drawing for every five tables visited. Vendro workshops can be found in the Active Learning Classroom of the JFL.

Activities and snacks will also be provided.

“Students can expect to have fun while also learning more about how the library resources, services and spaces can help them in their coursework,” Schmidt said.

“They will also have a chance to get more familiar with specific resources directly from some of the library vendors like ProQuest and EBSCO.”

Both ProQuest and EBSCO are online databases filled with thousands of scholarly journals that help students discover the information they need.

Schmidt said she believes the service fair gives students a fun opportunity to learn about the research programs and assistance the library offers that students would not usually know through any other means.

“We realize students are busy, so we want to provide a fun way for them to discover things that the library offers that will make their research faster and easier,” Schmidt said.

ALI is a news reporter.