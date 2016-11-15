Not enough

1 minute read.

Flames fall in season finale at LCA

The Liberty University women’s volleyball team (11-5) lost to Charleston Southern (8-7) in five sets with a fifth set score of 15-13 at the Liberty Christian Academy gymnasium Nov. 12.

Liberty won the first set 25-21. Liberty ended the first set with 13 kills, 10 errors, 35 total attempts and a 45 percent hitting success rate.

Charleston Southern won the second set 25-20. The team’s attack resulted in 12 kills, two errors, 36 attempts and a 71 percent hitting success rate.

“We gave an entire set away with a couple of daggers and unforced errors,” Flames Head Coach Shane Pinder said.

Liberty won the third set 25-20. Liberty’s team attack ended with 18 kills, six errors, 39 total attempts and a 61 percent hitting success rate.

Pinder said Liberty held a strong momentum throughout the game.

He was proud of the girls for staying strong until the end and fighting when it got tough.

Charleston Southern tied Liberty in the fourth set after a 25-20 win.

They ended with 14 kills, two errors, 30 attempts and a 66 percent hitting success rate.

“It comes down to execution. We’ve talked game plan all week and did really good things at practice, and there are places we did not stay consistent in what we worked on all week,” Gragg said.

Charleston Southern took the lead and won the last set 15-13. They had nine kills, three errors, 23 total attempts and a 61 percent hitting success rate.

“The toughest thing about the loss today is the better team didn’t win. The better team for today did, and they protected the ball,” Pinder said.

There were nine lead changes, and the score was tied 20 times throughout the match.

Liberty will host the first round of the Big South Volleyball Championship Semifinals against High Point and the University of North Carolina Asheville Nov. 20 at 7 p.m in the Vines Center.

deutsch is a sports reporter.