A new gallery

Dedication ceremony credits donated art

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, School of Communications & Creative Arts Dean Norman Mintle and Provost Ronald Hawkins gathered Oct. 28 at the Alumni Ballroom with friends and donors of the university for a dedication of the 20-piece collection of donated paintings depicting the life and resurrection of Christ.

The families of Dr. Troy L. Day and Alton H. Thigpen donated the paintings, which collectively hold a value of more than $1 million.

Members of the Thigpen and Day families were in attendance of the dedication ceremony, where they were honored by Falwell and given a chance to talk about the story and origination of the paintings.

The ceremony included an invocation and prayer of dedication following the formal dedication of the paintings by Falwell.

Prior to and following the ceremony, those in attendance were permitted time to view the paintings that hang along every wall of the ballroom.

“This room is not only a banquet room, but now it’s also an art gallery,” Falwell said.

“The theme of the life and resurrection of Christ fits so well with Liberty University, and we’re deeply honored that the families made the donation and thought about Liberty.

This (room) is going to be a showpiece not just for Liberty, but for the entire community.”

