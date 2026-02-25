Cafe chains provide a quick pick me up

Though we have learned that making coffee at home starts your day off calmer, saves money and is healthier, the Champion Staff admits that every now and again we choose convenience over saving a penny. When putting in long hours to get the paper out each issue, most of us can admit to needing a coffee break. Here are some of our staff’s favorite picks for when that craving calls.

Starbucks (Skylar)

Let’s be honest, every now and then, I am craving that midday pick-me-up. Although there are countless quick coffee options around me, I believe Starbucks provides you with the best all-around experience.

My sophomore year of college, I had the opportunity to work as a barista for Starbucks. During my shifts, I was fascinated with the variety of combinations that I customized every drink with. I know from experience that each order is made to perfection. Lastly, one of my favorite things Starbucks has brought back is writing a personalized note on every cup. Grabbing my to-go cup of joe and seeing a positive note with my favorite drink will never fail to brighten my day. Whether you are craving an espresso-based drink, pastry or an energy fixation, Starbucks won’t leave you disappointed.

Dunkin’ (Anna)

For someone who hits the snooze on my alarm an average of 15 times each morning, rolls out of bed with barely enough time to run a comb through my hair and can rarely be bothered to pull my makeup bag out of the cabinet, having time to make coffee at home would be a rare miracle. Despite being a girl-on-the-go, sacrificing my coffee intake is not an option.

My drink of choice, an iced caramel latte with oat milk, is best prepared at Dunkin’. Maybe it’s the nostalgia of picking up a drink on my way to work every day during my final years of high school, but I am fully convinced no other place can make my drink like Dunkin’ can. Mobile ordering a latte and blueberry doughnut has been a convenient part of my routine for years, and while my bank account may not always support it, my heart will always say yes.

7 Brew (Zack)

When it comes to finding the perfect cup of coffee, there are many factors to consider. As a coffee aficionado who enjoys many of the local Lynchburg cafes, I tend to prioritize the overall atmosphere, energy and vibe of coffee shops. While the taste and quality of coffee are important, I believe we are more likely to return to coffee shops where the baristas are friendly and welcoming.

However, coffee is a staple, and time is precious. The delightful experience of sitting down at a cute coffee shop is not a common everyday occasion. As an active senior juggling class, work and other commitments, I constantly find myself in need of a quick pick-me-up. Of course, I want the coffee to be delicious and the experience to be both quick and warm. This can seem like a lot to ask, but at 7 Brew I know that I can consistently expect affable and speedy customer service. On days when I am craving something sweet, I opt for the Banana Bread Blondie. Like many 7 Brew drinks, it will make your taste buds and heart happy.