The Liberty University Baseball team fell to West Virginia University in its home opener at Worthington Field, a three-game weekend series Feb. 20-21, losing the first game 12-0 and the second 2-0, before winning the third 4-1.

Liberty’s first appearance on the Mountain in 2026 had a rocky start after being shut out by the Mountaineers, but the Flames kept their confidence high going into the doubleheader on Saturday.

Junior infielder Tanner Marsh found his chance to shine in the bottom of the third, hitting a shallow fly ball into left field, putting him on first base and junior outfielder Josh Campos on second. The Mountaineers cut the momentum by striking out junior outfielder Ryan Drumm to end the inning.

Campos returned the favor in the top of the fourth, catching two pop flies in center field. Junior pitcher Jaxon Lucas struck out West Virginia senior catcher Matthew Graveline to clinch the third out and prevent them from scoring.

Later, Mountaineer graduate outfielder Sean Smith, doubled along the right foul line, which allowed fifth-year outfielder Paul Schoenfeld to reach home and put up the first run of the game for West Virginia.

Sophomore designated hitter Landon Scilley singled to right field and Campos singled to left field early in the bottom of the fifth. A hit from Marsh allowed both Flames to advance to second and third base with two outs on the board.

The excitement was short-lived as Drumm hit a ground ball to the infield and was thrown out at first base, keeping the score 1-0.

Sophomore utility Gavin Kelly was able to collect the second run for the Mountaineers, but not before Liberty turned a double play in the top of the sixth inning. Junior infielder Dylan Grabowski collected a ground ball and sent it to Marsh to tag out sophomore infielder Matt Ineich at second. Marsh then threw to junior infielder Riley DeCandido to claim the second out on the double play.

Liberty played the West Virginia University in a three-game weekend series. Photo by Jordan Blabey | Liberty Champion. Liberty’s Baseball team stood for the anthem before a game against West Virginia University in a three-game weekend series. Photo by Jordan Blabey | Liberty Champion.

The first runs of the game were scored when Marsh came up to bat in the bottom of the second. With bases loaded, Marsh fired a three-RBI triple to center field. West Virginia junior utility player Armani Guzman missed the ball, allowing Grabowski, senior infielder Easton Swofford and graduate outfielder Anderson Fulk to score as they sprinted to home plate.

“We had not been good with runners and scoring position,” Head Coach Bradley LeCroy said. “I think we were 0-9 last night, 0-5 in the first game. We got the opportunity and Tanner (Marsh) came through. We got a big inning and three runs on the board. It was just huge for us, just to get some momentum and belief in our dugout.”

In the top of the fourth, Swofford prevented the Mountaineers from getting another run when he stopped a line drive, throwing the ball to first base to claim the third out. West Virginia eventually earned a run in the top of the fifth when Ineich hit a double, sending senior outfielder Brock Wills to home plate. Liberty led 3-1 going into the sixth inning.

Scilley had a chance to score after stealing third base by a slim margin. Senior infielder John Simmons hit a pop fly to right field, which was caught by Wills. After he caught it, Scilley dashed home, and increased the score to 4-1.

West Virginia loaded the bases in the top of the ninth. Graduate pitcher Jake Potts took the mound and struck out three consecutive Mountaineers to give Liberty the win 4-1.

“Game one was very competitive,” LeCroy said. “We had our opportunities. We pitched great but didn’t get it done. But the way we came out and responded and were tough and competitive and the way (Bradley) Zayac and (Cooper) Harrington and (Jake) Potts pitched, it was awesome. I’m just happy for our guys.”

The Flames return to Worthington Field to face High Point University Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

