Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath made headlines earlier this week in Bormio, Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics. After straddling a gate during the men’s slalom, McGrath had a dramatic response to his failed run.

Leading the field following his first run, McGrath could practically feel the weight of the gold medal around his neck. But a crash in his second run wiped out any dream he had of even stepping foot on the podium. Knowing this, McGrath threw his ski poles and walked off the course to the edge of the forest.

From there, McGrath lay on his back with his head in his hands. Deeper than the medal loss, McGrath was also struggling with having lost his grandfather on the day of opening ceremonies. Though many have not experienced this Olympic-level pressure McGrath was under, many of us know all too well what it feels like to lose our chance at something great, all while carrying personal burdens.

Despite countless hours of practice and dedication to his sport, one tiny mistake brought McGrath’s world tumbling down around him — and in a moment of frustration he decided to get away from the spotlight and find solace in the woods.

“I thought I would get some peace and quiet, which I didn’t because photographers and police found me out in the woods,” McGrath said to the Olympic media service. “I just needed some time for myself.”

Hearing this, I’m reminded of the prophet Elijah. After fleeing for his life following the order of his execution by Queen Jezebel, Elijah wound up alone in the wilderness. In a moment of complete despair, Elijah felt like he had no choice but to simply lay down and never wake.

1 Kings 19:4 says, “He came to a broom bush, sat down under it and prayed that he might die. ‘I have had enough, Lord,’” he said. “‘Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors.’”

Thankfully for Elijah, the Lord responded by essentially telling him to eat some bread, drink water and take a nap (Anna’s version). In the end, the Lord gave Elijah the strength to carry on and see that the Lord had a greater purpose. All he needed was a moment to rest and care for himself to remind him that the Lord still had a plan for his life.

Though both of these stories sound super dramatic, many of us have had an alone-in-the-woods moment. In my final semester of college, this feeling has become all too familiar. Frustration sneaks up on you quickly, and it’s common to feel like you are not living up to your full potential.

While throwing ski poles or giving up is certainly not recommended, sometimes a moment of solace is desperately needed. So, next time you’re on the verge of breaking down, remember to take a moment to rest and seek the Lord’s guidance.

