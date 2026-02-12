Finding forever friends in Finland

Editor’s Note: The Liberty Champion was granted permission from Liberty Club Sports to use video interview recordings and photos by Jordan Chamberlain and Emma Bladen to write this story. Interviews with Handy and Finch were provided while Schlösser conducted Feamster’s interview. We thank Club Sports for their collaboration on this story.

Liberty University Athletics frequently uses its platform to provide evangelistic opportunities for its student-athletes. The Flames Men’s Division I Hockey team recently embarked on an opportunity as they traveled to share the gospel overseas in Helsinki, Finland, through the universal language of hockey.

The team left Lynchburg, Virginia Jan. 4, and spent 10 days engaging with the local youth and playing professional, collegiate and all-star teams.

“To go on a great mission trip, two things have to happen: number one, we want to impact the people of Finland that we get to work with. Number two, we want to see players’ lives have the opportunity to be transformed as part of being on the mission trip,” Head Coach Kirk Handy said.

On the first day of travel, however, the team faced adversity early on with their flights and travel logistics.

“Forty-five minutes out of Lynchburg, and we found out that our flight was canceled and God put us on five different flights going to five different cities in three different countries,” Handy said.

The Flames did not let this challenge discourage them. They all eventually arrived in Helsinki. In collaboration with Kingdom Sports Hämpton, the team was able to evangelize to the local children during a Kids Action Night that included many activities and Bible-based games.

“Dave and Andy (from) Kingdom Sports and also OM (Operation Mobilization) Missions, they have been great partners with us,” Handy said. “They see the value in using sports and using hockey to be the platform to make a difference in the lives of others and to spread the gospel of Jesus.”

Though various things such as the language barrier between the Flames and the kids were a challenge, they did not allow that to prevent them from making lifelong and potentially life-changing connections. The same day, the Flames had the opportunity to face off against a co-ed floor ball team, trading their skates for sneakers.

“(We) got to play a floorball game over there and I was goaling (and) got scored on 11 times, but we still spread the gospel, and we were able to compete hard with them,” senior forward Ryan Finch said.

The Flames played several teams while in Finland, including the HPK IceDogs and the Finnish College Activity Association (FCAA) All-Stars.

“The FCAA All-Star team was the one that we were all really looking forward to. It was something we’d never done before,” Handy said.

While playing these teams overseas, Liberty was tested in how it plays and was forced to adapt to a new style of hockey.

“It was a really cool experience just to be able to play teams that we’ve never seen before or played before and the teams there play a different style of hockey,” captain and senior forward Sam Feamster said. “So, for example, we in America play more of a physical game where our focus is on checking and their style is holding on to the puck and making plays and that’s their focus.”

Through this experience, the team was pushed in the way they approach their sport. The Flames used this as a tool; however, ultimately helping them to grow against their opponents in America.

“You can really notice the difference in how we approach the game differently and so it was really fun to be able to play teams like that, and it forced us to be better and work on things that we usually wouldn’t have to work on as much,” Feamster said. “Like our defensive coverage because they’re going to expose you if you don’t play the right way and play defensively smart.”

The team also took time to engage in the Finnish culture as they explored Helsinki’s many architectural wonders, soaking up the beauty of the Häme Castle, Helsinki Cathedral and Uspenski Cathedral.

As they admired the design of these buildings, they also appreciated God’s design of the Finnish outdoors. The Flames even held practices on an outdoor rink and played pond hockey.

“That’s where hockey kind of all started for most of the guys on the team. We got to play pond hockey growing up,” Feamster said. “That’s kind of where your love for the game first begins, just going out there and having fun, so getting to do it with the team and in a form of practice was really special.”

Many lives were touched during this trip, not only for the locals that were the focus of the trip, but many players’ faith also grew. While the entire team experienced God’s power in a new part of the world, several were led to proclamations of faith, including sophomore forwards Tucker Shields and Kal Essenmacher, senior forward Michael Debrito and junior goalie Konrad Kausch. These four had the opportunity to be baptized at a local church during one of their last days in Finland.

“We had four guys get baptized, and on top of that, we had multiple guys who really said that the trip was a life-changing opportunity for them,” Handy said.

Feamster was able to share his testimony with the church and Assistant Coach Ben Hughes delivered the morning message.

“We all shared through a translator, which was kind of a unique experience, but it turned out to be a really cool time where not only was our team getting to hear the impact that Jesus has had in all of our lives, but we got to minister to the people there as well,” Feamster said.

Seeing fellow teammates get baptized was very meaningful to the team. To be able to share that moment with them and to grow the bond among the team members was important.

“I remember that feeling is something I’ll hold on to the rest of my life, just seeing the guys that came to Liberty not knowing Jesus at all and then seeing how their lives have been transformed since the moment they’ve been baptized has been really cool, and with these four guys on this trip it was so special to see them take that step and now just be living with joy,” Feamster said.

After returning to America, the Flames have already faced adversity in the form of tough competition on the ice, but they persevered by standing beside each other and helping one another through their troubles.

“I really have noticed since we got back from Finland that we’re tight and we have had a few tough losses, but our group is really determined and committed to the same goal of trying to win the national championship, and the Finland trip really helped with that,” Feamster said.

The team hopes to continue these trips in following years. They also hope to establish bonds that will allow Liberty’s Women’s Hockey teams to experience these trips as well. Opportunities could come up for the FCAA All-Star Women’s team to be a part of the collaboration.

“The mission of hockey is to train Champions for Christ,” Handy said. “And as we train champions, that not only requires us to train champions here in Lynchburg, Virginia, but to do it all across the world.”

