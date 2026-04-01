Bursting with vibrant colors and the sound of 1950s classics, Liberty University’s Department of Theatre Arts opened the jukebox musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Friday, March 27 under the direction of Associate Professor of Theatre Arts Derek Martin.

The two-act show incorporates several musical renditions of some of the most beloved 1950s and 1960s songs as it follows the journeys of four teenage girls, Suzy, Betty Jean, Missy and Cindy Lou, who call themselves “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

The story begins at the girls’ high school prom in 1958 where they are full of hope and aspiration for their futures. Ten years later, the Wonderettes reunite at their high school reunion, during which they reflect on high school memories and struggles.

Each of the four girls has their own distinct and extravagant personalities that change between the two acts. Senior Finley Ryan, who plays Missy, shared how her character became more systematic within the 10 years.

“Missy is the Type-A, like everything-has-to-be-perfect person,” Ryan said. “In Act 1, she is a little more chaotic in that. Then in Act 2, it has been 10 years, she is 28 years old, so she is a little more mellowed out.”

Cindy Lou’s character, played by junior Hannah Davis, learns how temporary popularity can be.

“Cindy is the most popular girl in school,” Davis said. “She is mean. She loves to win. Over the 10 years, she gets hit really hard by heartbreak.”

Davis reflected how playing the character of Cindy Lou has influenced her own Christian walk.

“Value people over achievements, awards and prom queen and all of these things,” Davis said. “It has pushed me to invest in people more in my life.”

This production also reflects the importance of trusting in the Lord’s timing. Ryan shared how Missy struggles with patience during the second act as her journey progresses on stage.

“It reminds me a lot of just God’s timing and just resting in that and realizing that his plan is better than ours,” Ryan said.

Martin explained the unique improvisational moments that are incorporated into the show, which give the cast a chance to interact with the audience, including voting for prom queen.

“The audience is one of the characters in the play,” Martin said. “As they come in, they are members of the senior class.”

The costumes throughout the production showcase the change in fashion between the 1950s and ‘60s, however, they stay true to the color that each girl represents as their personalities evolve over time.

According to Martin, the costume designer was very passionate about integrating fruit into each Wonderette’s dresses to coordinate with each group member’s distinct color: green, red, blue and yellow. Each girl had a certain fruit pattern, which was also represented by the colorful lighting throughout the show.

The lighting designer worked together with each of the girls’ colors to enhance the story of each classic song.

The musical selections also play an incredible role in making “The Marvelous Wonderettes” such a relatable production. “Stupid Cupid,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Respect” are just a few of the many well-known classics featured.

Though this show has its comedic moments, Martin shared how it also reveals many biblical truths about the hardships of life and being joyful in the anticipation of Christ’s return.

“We are subject to life as it is, and yet we have this hope of glory as our great dream and aspiration,” Martin said. “This play mirrors that picture. We have our life … but we also have our dreams, and that gives us hope.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” will run in the Black Box Theater through April 4. For information on showtimes visit https://www.liberty.edu/arts/theatre/tickets/.

Gathje is the assistant feature editor for the Liberty Champion.