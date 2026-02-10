Giving new life to an old classic 

In its first theatrical installment of the semester, Liberty’s Department of Theatre Arts is taking audiences on a journey to the 19th century Canadian countryside — without needing to cross the famous Lake of Shining Waters to get there.

Based on the beloved classic novel by L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Green Gables” will come to life on the stage Feb. 13-22 in the Tower Theater.

In this production, the audience will travel to Prince Edward Island to experience the journey of a young red-headed orphan girl named Anne Shirley, who learns the meaning of family, friendship and how true beauty lies beyond the exterior.

Played by senior Ashlyn Manley, Anne is a character that inspires hope for finding a home within new beginnings.

“(Anne) is the most imaginative person on the planet, and she romanticizes everything,” Manley said. “ … She is free-spirited, and she is opinionated, and she is fiery.”

There have been several adaptations of this late-Victorian favorite throughout the years. One of the most famous is the 1985 movie series “Anne of Green Gables” directed by Kevin Sullivan and starring Megan Follows. Manley explained how her inspiration came from the novel itself, rather than the plethora of actresses that have given life to Anne before.

“After I read the book, I had a very specific take,” Manley said. “Like this is how I view her, and this is how I want to play her … to play the character the way I see her, through the book and through the research I have done, and to try not to copy anybody else’s performance.”

Manley’s devotion to the character brings Anne Shirley to life in a fun-loving, joyous and sweet way, aiming to captivate the hearts and minds of kindred spirits.

Junior Jonathan Byerly plays Matthew Cuthbert, Anne’s adoptive father. The character is a kind, gentle and quiet man that shows his care for Anne through small yet meaningful gestures. Byerly explained how even in his meekness, Matthew becomes one of the most influential role models in Anne’s life upon her arrival to Green Gables.

“(Matthew) just always thinks about others before himself, especially towards Anne,” Byerly said.

He explained that while it can be easy at times to strive to stand out, God encourages believers to walk in humility and be still — both qualities that Matthew’s character exhibits.

“There is a real beauty to just being quiet,” Byerly said. “I think I have really found that … your actions speak louder than your words.”

Professor Neal Brasher, the director of the production, explained how Anne symbolizes humanity’s own adoption through Christ.

“We have been adopted into a family that we didn’t deserve to be in,” Brasher said. “We have been separated from God, and we are, through Christ, adopted back into his family.”

The story follows Anne as she grows up over the years, and the aging effects are made possible by the collaboration of actors and costume designers to show each character’s growth in both physicality and maturity.

“We are using costumes in particular to help the audience buy into the fact that they are getting older,” Brasher said.

Brasher hopes the play leaves the audience with something to think about in relation to how they treat others in their own lives, as the play aims to provide a safe space that embraces and celebrates the unique gifts and callings that each individual possesses.

“I hope that (the audience) walks away thinking about … their family, (thinking) about their friends, maybe people in their lives that they can make feel more welcome,” Brasher said.

To experience this heartwarming, coming-of-age tale firsthand, tickets to “Anne of Green Gables” can be purchased at the Tower Theater Box Office or online at www.liberty.edu/tickets.

