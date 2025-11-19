Huskies hound Liberty in OVC Championship

The Liberty University Men’s Soccer team fell to Houston Christian University 1-0 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championship Nov. 12 to finish out their 2025 season.

In the first round of the tournament, No. 3 Liberty faced off against No. 6 Eastern Illinois University (EIU). Senior forward Sam Farner scored the first goal for the Flames in the 18th minute of play off a corner kick. Liberty’s offense controlled the narrative of the match, and its defense earned a shutout game, only allowing EIU to attempt one shot on goal. The shot was saved by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Tyler Beck, tallying his 56th save of the season.

“The guys came out with great energy and commitment,” Head Coach Kelly Findley said. “It’s playoff soccer, so you just got to survive and advance.”

The championship resumed Nov. 12 with the semifinal headers and the Flames looking to take on the HCU Huskies.

In the second minute of the game, HCU junior forward Ryan Okerayi received a pass from redshirt sophomore midfielder Cezar Onut in the keeper box. Okerayi tapped the ball in the left side of the goal past Beck. The Huskies managed to maintain this 1-0 lead for the remainder of the game.

Despite the early setback, the Flames fought until the final minute of the match, creating several scoring opportunities.

Liberty generated 14 total shots, putting five on frame, but their momentum did not spark as they were repeatedly turned away by Huskies defense.

The Flames’ closest chance came in the 76th minute when a redirected throw-in fell to senior midfielder Ty Conley, whose strike clipped the top of the crossbar before bouncing out of play.

Liberty pushed numbers forward in the closing minutes, forcing a series of blocks inside a crowded box, but HCU held firm to protect its narrow lead.

Although it was not the end the Flames hoped for, Findley remained optimistic in reflection of their performance.

“I was really proud of the guys,” Findley said. “We kept pushing. We never gave up, … showed some real character and quality.”

Liberty ended its season with an overall record of 9-5-6 and 4-2-4 in conference play.

Findley will retire at the end of this season after 25 years in a head coach position, his last seven spent at Liberty. Over the years he has held a 47-49-20 record with the Flames. Findley also had the chance to coach his son, Gabe Findley, from 2020-2024.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, the incredible people I’ve worked with, and the joy that has come with all of it.” Findley told Liberty Athletics. “I’ll forever be thankful for the ups, downs, lefts, and rights that come with the calling of a college coach.”

