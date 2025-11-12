A run for remembrance

The 17th annual Valley View 5-miler race was hosted Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. at Hydaway Outdoor Center in honor of Maj. Mike Donahue, who served as an assistant professor of military sciences for Liberty University’s Army ROTC program. Donahue was killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2014.

Before the race, Campus Recreation held a ceremony to honor his work and legacy. Several of Liberty’s Army ROTC cadets participated by honoring Donahue throughout the opening ceremony and running the race that followed.

Maj. Shane Hook, who now serves in the same position in which Donahue served, opened the ceremony. He explained the core characteristics that Donahue exemplified throughout his life and the lasting impact he made on his community.

“Today we gather, not just for a run, but for a remembrance. We run to honor Maj. Mike Donahue. A soldier, leader, teacher, a man of faith, whose impact continues to live on here at Liberty University,” Hook said.

The true meaning of Veterans Day was emphasized by Hook when he explained the hard work and sacrifices that U.S. Army soldiers, like Donahue, make every day.

“Veterans Day just isn’t about those who wore the uniform. It’s about the values they stood for: duty, honor, selfless service and love of country. Maj. Donahue embodied all of those examples each and every day, both in uniform and within the classroom,” Hook said.

Hook closed the ceremony by encouraging runners to run the race with a greater sense of purpose.

“Run with purpose, gratitude and in honor of Maj. Donahue and in recognition of every veteran whose sacrifice allows us to gather here today in freedom,” Hook said.

Junior Grant Huber is a member of Liberty’s Army ROTC and plans to join the U.S. Army upon graduation. He recognized the honor it is to remember such a great military figure.

“Remembering his backstory, how he completely sacrificed himself and being able to honor him, cause it’s a big deal even for his family and friends, honoring them too,” Huber said.

Sophomore Allie O’Leary has been running since middle school and is an active member of Liberty’s Run Club. She said she’s thankful for the opportunity to compete in memory of veterans.

“It’s so beautiful up here on the mountain, and I wanted more opportunities to keep competing, and this race is for a good cause, remembering veterans,” O’Leary said. “It’s a brutal but fun race, but that’s what keeps me coming back.”

Director of Outdoor Recreation Katy Clay said that the Valley View 5-Miler race was a great chance for students and community members to honor those who have served the United States by doing something they love.

“To celebrate Veterans Day weekend with a memorial run is great in my opinion,” Clay said. “Whether you’re doing it with friends or by yourself, it’s just a good alternative from everyday life to still feel like you’re accomplishing something great, because you are.”

Clay said that students can continue to honor Donahue, an avid runner who used Liberty’s trails frequently, by running the trail named after him: the Mike Donahue Trail.

For a map of Donahue’s memorial trail and other trails located on campus visit https://www.liberty.edu/campusrec/hydaway-outdoor-center/races/maps/.

