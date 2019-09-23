Samaritan’s Purse allowed LU to walk in the shoes of someone seeking refuge

Global Focus Week lasted from Monday, Sep. 16 until Friday, Sep. 20, and gave students at Liberty University the opportunity to engage with missions organizations and nonprofits serving all over the world.

This year focused primarily on Colombia, a country that is experiencing a migrant crisis unlike any other that has ever happened in Latin America. G5, the annual mission program led by LU Serve, is turning its sights to Colombia as well.

One nonprofit currently working hard to rescue migrants and bring them to Jesus Christ is Samaritan’s Purse. Samaritan’s Purse constructed a walk-through exhibit where students could discuss the migrant crisis in Colombia on the Freedom Tower lawn.

The shelter featured a short video that explained what was happening in Venezuela and Colombia, a walk-through informative experience and suitcases and shoes from real migrants.

A Samaritan’s Purse representative said that their mission is to be a “relief organization” and that they did not just “go to meet people’s physical needs, but also their spiritual needs.”

The representative explained that thousands of people are crossing from Venezuela into Colombia every single day. Samaritan’s Purse helps address this migrant crisis by meeting them over the border in Colombia. They provide medical care and shelters where migrants can stay overnight, get showers and eat a warm meal.

Lydia Poindexter | Photo Provided

BELONGINGS — Refugees travelling from Venezuela to Colombia typically can carry only one piece of luggage.

“They are fleeing and searching for a better life for their families,” she said. “Samaritan’s Purse wants to help these families who are on a really hard trek, a hard journey, without many necessities.”

Students can get involved with Samaritan’s Purse by going to Colombia with LU Serve or by working with the mission in other ways. The organization is also currently working to provide relief in the Bahamas following the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Other countries and mission organizations were represented at Global Focus Week as well.

Students found plenty of opportunities to work, serve and study in various countries. Over 16 ministries were represented on the first floor of Montview alone. Each boasted a booth and representatives with whom students could speak. Some even offered opportunities to purchase goods made by the people the organizations had impacted.

The second floor of Montview and the first and terrace levels of the Jerry Falwell Library also featured missions that set up shop to speak to students about how they can serve different nations and peoples.

Other notable opportunities during Global Focus Week included a Colombian food tasting experience hosted by G5, the world map experience that was held on the first floor of the Montview Student Union, Flags of the Nations also held on the first floor of Montview and a Colombian salsa dancing event at the Freedom Tower.