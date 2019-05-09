Message from the president

My father, grandfather and countless other Falwells throughout history lived amazing lives as entrepreneurs. They built businesses and buildings from scratch and created institutions that impacted our city, state and nation. With Liberty University students now coming from and going to the four corners of the earth, the entrepreneurial legacy of my father lives on through our graduates and their global impact.

Jerry Falwell Jr. | Joel Coleman

We can be thankful for our nation because the greatest opportunity for personal growth and thriving comes where you find the most political and economic freedom­ — the kind of freedom that energizes the entrepreneurial spirit.

The entrepreneur’s path is not always easy. In fact, it’s usually just the opposite. But both the Bible and personal experience have taught me that it’s in the personal trials and tragedies of one’s life where character, virtue and fortitude are most formed.

—President Jerry Falwell Jr.