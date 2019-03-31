Liberty University Adds Enneagram Degree for Fall 2019

In light of campus pastor David Nasser expressing the need for students to develop a better understanding of their individual personality types, Liberty University has announced its new Enneagram degree program, which will officially launch in the Fall semester of 2019.

According to Nasser, the degree will help students not only learn more about themselves, but also about their brothers and sisters in Christ and why they make the decisions they do.

The degree will include courses from ENNEA 101, which will teach students the basics of each personality type, including strengths and weaknesses, to ENNEA 360, which will teach students which types are most compatible when it comes to marriage.

“I remember the moment I found out that Jennifer was a Type Two — I knew that she was the woman for me,” Nasser, a Type One said. “I think ENNEA 360 will give some of our students a better confidence when searching for the compatible life partner that God has for them.”

No textbooks will be required for the degree, but students will be required to subscribe to the Enneagram Institute online, sign up to receive their EnneaThought for the day, and follow @Enneagram&Coffee on Instagram.

In order to assure proper classroom aesthetics, professors are encouraged to serve cold brew coffee at the beginning of each class and enforce the degree dress code, which will require students to wear ripped skinny jeans (preferably black), beanies, and Vans Old Skool shoes.

Graphic design student Rachel Gray said she learned so much about herself in just the first trial of ENNEA 101.

“I always felt like I could connect the most with King David when reading the Bible; it all made so much sense when I learned that he was a Type Four as well,” Gray said.

Happy April Fools’ Day