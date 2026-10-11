From injury to impact: Ethan Vasko finds new role in Liberty’s offense

After a less-than-stellar 2025 season, fifth-year quarterback Ethan Vasko has found momentum, helping the Flames achieve a 5-1 record so far into 2026.

Serving a new role in Head Coach Jamey Chadwell’s option-heavy play style, Vasko has found new life, but getting there was a long and difficult journey.

Vasko started for the Flames during the 2025 season with a strong game against the University of Maine, garnering four touchdowns. However, that promising start transitioned into an injury-plagued season.

An injury to his right shoulder took Vasko out of the inaugural “Battle of the Blue Ridge” game against James Madison University, sidelining him for the remainder of the second half. His injury contributed to missed playing time and a difficult year for Liberty’s offense.

Vasko underwent surgery on his shoulder during the 2026 offseason, missing spring training and limiting his opportunity to compete for a starting position against the new transfers.

Junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie earned the title of starting quarterback for the 2026 season, leading fans to think that Vasko’s time on the Liberty offense was over, but the coaching staff was not done with him.

Vasko’s skills were revealed again during the third quarter of Liberty’s 51-15 win against Ball State University, where he scored his first touchdown of the year on an end zone rush. Since then, he has become a more visible part of Liberty’s offensive rotation, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Photo by Grace Greer Photo by Matt Reynolds

Chadwell credited Vasko’s unique ability to make the right decision.

“When the play doesn’t go exactly the way you want it, you trust him to make a good decision there in the running game,” Chadwell said.

Vasko has become a short-yardage specialist, usually substituting for Purdie within 10 yards of the end zone.

“We have a joke in the quarterback room, it’s when we get inside the 5-yard line (Purdie’s) ready to hear my name get called,” Vasko said.

Vasko currently has five touchdowns this season; four rushing and one passing. Two of these came from his homecoming game in Conway, South Carolina against Coastal Carolina University, where he sealed the game with multiple touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter at his former college.

He had a second multi-touchdown game against the Sam Houston Bearkats, both on rushing touchdowns.

“We’ve got him in a package; we think he can execute it,” Chadwell said. “We’re going to continue to expand it.”

Liberty’s offense has developed its own identity through a rotating quarterback system and a growing emphasis on the running game. The Vasko package is only one of several experiments Chadwell and the Liberty coaching staff have tried on the field.

“Any contribution I can have, I’m going to give my 100 percent,” Vasko said. “Cheering on the guys, helping Purdie out every single game and being there for him, and helping our team win any way.”

Despite a rough debut, one thing is certainly clear. Vasko’s story is far from over.

Gross is the Club Sports editor for The Liberty Champion.