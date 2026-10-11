The Liberty University Football team defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 35-3 Oct. 8 at Williams Stadium.

The Flames’ opening drive was highlighted by a 22-yard pass from junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie to fifth-year wide receiver Makai Jackson, setting Liberty up with prime field position in the red zone.

Purdie capitalized on the drive with a throw to sophomore wide receiver Bryce Randolph, who pushed his way into the end zone for the Flames’ first touchdown and brought the score to 7-0.

Both teams traded punts. The Bearkats committed two personal fouls to keep the Liberty offense on the field.

On the goal line, fifth-year quarterback Ethan Vasko substituted for Purdie, taking the ball into the end zone to increase the Flames’ lead, 14-0.

Sam Houston’s responding drive was marked by Liberty fifth-year safety D-Icey Hopkins hitting Bearkats junior wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson while being wrapped up by another defender. The play was ruled astargeting, and Hopkins was disqualified for the rest of the game.

Head Coach Jamey Chadwell discussed the targeting penalty after the game.

“Those are obviously challenging, (Hopkins) was trying to make a good hit … but of course you can’t do that and he understands that,” Chadwell said.

With 1:48 left in the half, Sam Houston took the ball to the red zone but settled for a field goal to enter halftime down 14-3.

Photos by Jordan Blabey

Coming out of the halftime break, the Bearkats drove down to the opposing 36-yard line, culminating in a crucial fourth down conversion attempt.

Liberty continued to dominate on the ground with a 31-yard run by sophomore running back Jaylon Coleman. His efforts put the offense in scoring position.

Vasko came back in the game and punched it in for his second touchdown of the night to bring the score to 21-3.

“I think that’s always been part of my game, being able to run the ball, get downhill,” Vasko said.

In an 18-point deficit, the Bearkats found themselves in another fourth down situation where they failed to convert for the second time that night.

“Zero of three on fourth down conversions which were big,” Chadwell said. “Our defense did a fantastic job; that’s just like a turnover.”

Photos by Jordan Blabey

The Flames continued to press Sam Houston, scoring two more rushing touchdowns by junior running back Kam Davis and fifth-year running back Terron Kellman to bring the score to 35-3.

The Flames came away with the win and their fewest points ever allowed in a Conference USA matchup.

The Flames travel to Walens Family Field at Fifth Third Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. to take on Kennesaw State Owls Football. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Gross is the Club Sports editor for The Liberty Champion.