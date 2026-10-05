Transfer portal reshapes Liberty football roster for 2026 season

The Liberty University Flames Football team entered the 2026 season with a revamped roster.

During the offseason the Flames turned to the transfer portal to bring in new players adding five defensive backs, five running backs, four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three tight ends, three wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two special teams players and one linebacker according to libertyflames.com.

Junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie has been the starter at his position this year after playing for Wake Forest University in 2025 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2024. Last year, he appeared in eight games and made two starts, putting up 618 yards and six touchdowns. In Liberty’s first five games this season, Purdie threw for 936 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Flames also brought in sixth-year quarterback Jaylen Henderson, a veteran who played at Fresno State University, Texas A&M University, and West Virginia University. Henderson had multiple touches this season,giving Liberty a competitive, flexible and dynamic quarterback room.

Liberty’s backfield also received many transfers. The team added five running backs, aiming to build depth and competition. The group includes senior running back Peyton Jones from Duke University and junior running back Kam Davis from Florida State University.

The Flames have also made significant changes up front. Four offensive linemen joined the team, including senior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, who transferred from Pennsylvania State University.

For the tight end position Liberty added three transfers: fifth-year tight end LaKelsey Johnson Jr., senior tight end Zeke Wimbush, and junior tight end Breckan Kirby.

Five defensive backs joined the roster, including fifth-year safety D-Icey Hopkins from Georgia State University. Hopkins has 74 tackles in his collegiate career.

Liberty’s defense also has three new defensive linemen and one linebacker.

The Flames have allowed 89 points through their first five games, with 14 coming in the fourth quarter.

With contributions from transfers in most position groups, Liberty’s roster overhaul is already paying dividends, a testament to the importance of the transfer portal in college football.

The new additions have brought experience, depth and competition to a program looking to bounce back from last season’s struggles.

Potter is a sports editor for The Liberty Champion.