It seems like every stage of life comes with a load of questions.

“So, what are your plans after graduation?” Those seven words may seem like casual conversation to some, but for many college seniors, they are enough to send them into a spiral.

Seniors have a lot on their plate, with capstone courses, major projects, internships and everything else that comes with preparing for graduation. When all of this adds up, it is easy for them to feel like they are drowning. On top of everything else, they are expected to be submitting job applications and making plans for life after they walk across the stage.

The problem is that many students get so lost in the busyness of the season that they miss out on cherishing their final moments with their friends in the place that they have grown to call home.

After spending four years trying to navigate a life of independence and making new friends, suddenly it all comes to an end in the blink of an eye. Now you find yourself parting ways with roommates and people that have begun to feel like family. It feels like just yesterday you arrived on campus as a freshman terrified to make friends, and now you are looking back wondering where all the time went.

I find myself thinking of that old Ferris Bueller quote, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

The more I think about life post-graduation, the more I realize how important it is to not waste the time I have now. As humans, it’s in our nature to rush things — we spend so much time worrying about tomorrow that we forget to live today.

Matthew 6:34 says, “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

In my final year of college, I have found myself spending an overwhelming amount of time stressing about my future. I wonder about things such as what jobs I should apply for or if I will be okay moving states away from home and whether I’m a failure if I end up back home. You name it, I have thought it — but let’s be real, everyone has similar doubts at some point.

While these are all very important questions to consider, a lot of college graduates feel like they are supposed to have all the answers by the time they receive their diploma. This, however, could not be further from the truth.

Based on a study by Forbes earlier this year, 42% of recent graduates are classified as underemployed. This means that while many people may be able to land a job postgraduation, most of the time it is nowhere near the field they desire. Additionally, 5.6% of recent graduates were unemployed, compared to 3.1% of people aged 22 to 65 who have held a degree longer.

When looking at the bigger picture, it allows you to be a little less hard on yourself if you do not have a job immediately lined up after college. Maybe you have been hired, but the position does not quite live up to your expectations.

Despite knowing this, it remains difficult not to stress about the future, especially when that future is only weeks away. In these moments of anxiety however, we can be grounded in God’s word.

Matthew 6:27 says, “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?”

In 10 or 20 years when we look back at our lives, are we really going to remember that we did not have our dream job lined up right after graduation, or are we going to regret not making the most of our final moments of campus life?

In my last few weeks of my senior year, I have finally begun to understand the importance of living in the moment and taking things day by day. Whether it is laughing with my classmates and coworkers or sitting on my balcony enjoying the sunshine each afternoon with my roommates, I have learned to cherish the little things in life.

The hard reality is that after college, many friend groups split up, and you are faced with leaving behind the comfort of routine to face the uncertainties of the unknown. No longer will you have that favorite professor to go to for advice or your best friend in the room across the hall.

When I look back at these last four years, my one regret is not savoring the time I had here. While stepping out into the adult world is full of excitement and new possibilities, it will also serve as a grieving period of my college years.

So, for the soon-to-be college graduate, and even for those who are just getting started: Don’t make the same mistakes I did.

Relish every moment of your college experience. Step away from your laptop every once in a while and go down the road to get slushies from Sheetz. Say yes to that spring break trip. Go to all of your friends’ events and presentations no matter how long and boring they may be.

Live each day fully present and take it all in, because before you know it, you will be handed that sheet of paper you worked so hard for, and it will be time to set out on your next adventure.

White is the Editor-in-chief for the Liberty Champion.