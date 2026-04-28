Scriptures with Sky: Abiding with the Lord’s promises 

As I was on a walk last week, I had a conversation with the Lord. I was praying about the next few weeks and stressing about how I would get all my assignments in on time. God quickly reminded me that where I am right now is only for a season and that I need to be present not only in my work life but in my friendships, family and spiritual life.

The one thing I was skipping over is my genuine trust in the Lord. He will help me get my assignments done. He will give me strength. He will be my counselor. I realized that although I was reading my Bible, I was desiring everything else but God in that moment.

My prayers were filled with my worries about school, life and relationships. I was leaving out my thankfulness and replacing it with doubt. This is something that I tend to do often, and God reminded me that there is nothing here on earth that I should be truly desiring but him.

Psalm 73:25 says, “Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you.”

This verse encourages me that the maker of heaven and earth is the one I should be desiring most. I must not choose to put my desire in the things that bring me worry. God is the only one who will bring peace.

The chapter also tells us that the Lord is continually with us. Often, I am found wondering when and where my next step will be. If we draw near to the Father, he will draw near to us.

As my junior year is ending, and my final year at Liberty University approaches, my mind is reeling from a long to-do list. This mindset makes me feel isolated and doubtful in the Lord’s trust.

One example that comes to mind is when I start to idolize the future. I know most of us can agree that we tend to get anxious about the future, whether it is a deadline, an important event or a family member.

“Nevertheless, I am continually with you; you hold my right hand,” Psalm 73:23 says.

It brings me an immense amount of comfort that Jesus’ hand is always holding mine. He is always with you through the tough weeks and fearful moments.

The author of Psalm 73:28 tells us, “But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the Lord God my refuge, that I may tell of all your works.”

Throughout the tough times, the one thing that has brought me the greatest peace is being near God. When we are near to him, our relationship flourishes, bringing us community and faith. When we willingly choose to let go and make the Lord our refuge, our fears subside and our trust in the Lord grows stronger.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.



