The Liberty University Baseball team swept its home weekend series against Florida International University (FIU) March 27-29, winning 4-3, 7-1 and 13-0 at Worthington Field.

Despite chilly conditions on the Mountain, the Flames brought the heat to close out the series. After holding FIU scoreless in the top of the first inning, junior infielder Tanner Marsh hit a home run over the left field wall, giving the Flames a 1-0 advantage.

Junior outfielder Ryan Drumm narrowly avoided being tagged at home plate after senior infielder Jaxon Sorenson singled to center field. Senior outfielder Nick Barone followed with an RBI double to bring Sorenson home.

“I challenged the guys this morning about having our foot on the gas,” Head Coach Bradley LeCroy said.

Senior infielder Easton Swofford singled up the middle, allowing Barone to cruise to home plate. Redshirt junior catcher Tucker Moore reached second on a dropped fly ball to right field to bring Swofford home, allowing the Flames to establish a dominant 5-0 lead early in the game.

The second, third and fourth innings were dry as both teams kept home plate clean. Liberty eventually broke through in the bottom of the fourth when junior outfielder Josh Campos beat out an infield fly, racing to first and barely getting his hand on the bag before FIU redshirt junior first baseman Aiden Cohall could apply the tag.

Campos stayed aggressive on the bases, stealing second as Marsh got up to bat. Marsh grounded out to second but allowed Campos to advance to third. Drumm grounded out on his at bat as well, but Campos’ explosive start off the bag meant he was able to reach home before FIU could respond, extending the Flames’ lead 6-0.

In the top of the fifth, FIU junior infielder Mario Trivella reached second base on a pop fly to center field. The Flames defense held firm, earning two quick outs. Sophomore pitcher Bradley Zayac closed out the inning by striking out FIU junior catcher Caden Sammler and kept the score 6-0.

Barone started the bottom of the fifth by hitting a ground-rule double over the center fence. When junior infielder Riley DeCandido stepped up to bat, Barone stole third, inches away from being tagged out.

“When everyone’s clicking on all cylinders, the vibes in the dugout are great and it just makes playing baseball so much more fun,” Barone said.

DeCandido was then hit by a pitch, putting runners on the corners. Swofford followed with a fly ball to center for an RBI single, bringing Barone home. Moore walked on the next at bat, which loaded the bases for Campos. FIU sophomore pitcher George Adams walked him, allowing DeCandido to take a Sunday drive toward home, increasing the score 8-0.

The Flames continued to round the bases, ending the fifth inning 11-0.

Both teams made pitching changes to start the sixth inning. FIU replaced Adams with senior pitcher Jeremy Urena, while the Flames brought senior pitcher Brandon Dahlman to the mound.

The defensive struggles for FIU continued as the Flames offense stayed hot in the bottom of the sixth.

Graduate outfielder Anderson Fulk and sophomore outfielder Landon Scilley were both walked. With two on base for the Flames, Swofford singled down the left side, allowing Fulk to round third as he made his way toward home plate.

Scilley brought in the final run for the Flames on a single from senior catcher Kyle Hvidsten.

Liberty closed the game with three outs in the top of the seventh to complete the series sweep 13-0, in a mercy-rule victory.

“We played good baseball,” LeCroy said. “It was clean, we pitched really well, played great defense and swung the bat. Offensively it was really good today.”

Next, the Flames head south to face North Carolina State University March 31 at 6 p.m.

“We got a big week ahead of us, just have to keep the train rolling,” Barone said.

Warden is the assistant sports editor for the Liberty Champion.