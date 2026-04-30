The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs began April 18 with the 16 qualifying National Hockey League (NHL) teams competing in the opening-round series faceoffs.

The playoffs are a best-of-seven series, meaning each team must win four games to advance in either the Eastern or Western conference. This year, the Stanley Cup is guaranteed to have a new winner since the defending champions, the Florida Panthers, did not qualify for the playoffs.

The physicality and tension on the ice will continue until the final game on June 21. For now, here’s where the teams are currently at.

Front of the Pack

In the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche sit pretty as the No. 1 seed and expected favorites after winning the Presidents’ Trophy April 9. The team is led by the league’s top scorer, center and team captain, Nathan MacKinnon, and dominant defenseman Cale Makar.

They defeated the Los Angeles Kings in a four-game series sweep and now move on to Round 2. Having a roster of 12 players who each have 20 or more points doesn’t hurt the team either.

Over in the East, the Carolina Hurricanes dominate similarly with a series sweep over the Ottawa Senators, fueled by a high-pressure offense under Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour. The Hurricanes have consistently shown up in the postseason but haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 2006, when Brind’Amour played as captain.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Brind’Amour said to NHL.com. “Everybody’s just got all the energy in the world, and that’s kind of what you expect.”

A Fresh Face

Back in the Western Conference, the first wild card Utah Mammoth joins the ice for their inaugural playoff appearance following a 7-0-1 streak late in the regular season. Their debut matchup was against the 2023 Cup-winning Las Vegas Golden Knights. Utah leads 2-1 so far with a wave of momentum that appears to be peaking at the right moment.

Comeback Kids

The Buffalo Sabres are another notable presence in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2011. Their young roster and multiple winning streaks of eight or more games were key contributors to ending their 15-year playoff drought. They faced the Boston Bruins in the first round and currently lead 3-1.

“It’s about will and desire and how hard you can skate and the passion you put into your 50/50 battles,” Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff said to WGRZ-TV. “If you’re winning more of those battles, and if you’re winning more of the skate races for pucks … you’re going to get an edge in the game.”

Similarly, the Philadelphia Flyers have the potential to go far with a roster of young prospects and a trend of regular-season comebacks. Russian forward Matvei Michkov has been a key part of rebuilding their program since his arrival in 2024. In the playoffs, the Flyers have dominated against the Pittsburgh Penguins with three wins under their belt, needing only one more to move on to the next round.

Fallen Heroes

The Montreal Canadiens will try again to reclaim their glory in the world of hockey and bring the Cup across the border to Canada. Historically, the Canadiens boast the highest record of 24 total Stanley Cup wins, but they’ve come short every year since 1993.

The Canadiens faced the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team defined by the offensive dominance of right winger Nikita Kucherov, the leading choice for the NHL MVP Hart Trophy. The Canadiens lead 2-1 in the series with all three games going to overtime and the most recent win taking place on Canadian ice.

“I love playing here; I love the fans,” Canadien center Kirby Dach said to Sportsnet. “They’ve stuck with me through a lot of hard years.”

Even Playing Field

Finishing out the Western Conference, the second seed and third seed matchups are tight games. After losing in the first playoff game of the Central Division series, the Dallas Stars claimed two back-to-back victories but now sit 2-2 with the Minnesota Wild. The Anaheim Ducks lead 2-1 over the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division.

The Stanley Cup

The crown prize that awaits the end of the three-month tournament is the coveted Stanley Cup, which resides with the winning team for a year and with each individual player for a full day. Every winner throughout its history has engraved their name in its three tiers, making the Stanley Cup an iconic symbol of North American sports.

All of the Stanley Cup Playoff games can be streamed on ESPN, Hulu and Max.

Quam is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.