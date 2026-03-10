The Liberty University Women’s Lacrosse team fell to University of Richmond 16-6, Feb. 28 at the Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Richmond set the tone early by scoring three goals in the opening quarter. Despite the deficit, Liberty tightened its defensive effort, holding the score at 3-0 entering the second quarter.

The Spiders added another goal when redshirt sophomore midfielder Bridget Lonsinger found the back of the net off an assist from senior attacker Juliana Stanley.

The Lady Flames answered back when freshman attacker Sophia Nesci fought her way into Richmond’s defensive zone and connected with senior midfielder Katie Colavito, who finished the play.

Richmond returned with five goals before Liberty responded. Senior attacker Amelia Loughery scored during a man-up opportunity for the Lady Flames, assisted by senior midfielder Kendall Coss.

The Spiders added another goal before halftime as senior attacker Charlotte Edwards scored off a pass from sophomore midfielder Keating Hopkins to end the half 10-2.

“I think we are still in this process of finding the right pieces that fit together,” Head Coach Kelly Nangle said. “We have some big holes to fill in from last year and we’re going through this process of figuring it out.”

Liberty opened the third quarter with three consecutive goals. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Fayedra Vang notched her first career goal off an assist from sophomore attacker Olivia Young. Nesci followed with two unassisted goals, closing the gap 10-5.

Richmond controlled the remainder of the game, scoring six goals across the third and fourth quarters. Nesci scored Liberty’s final point late in the fourth, securing her first career hat trick. Freshman midfielder-attacker Claire Christensen recorded the assist.

Nesci has scored in all four games during this season and leads the team in all scoring categories according to Liberty Club Sports. Nangle praised the freshman’s performance.

“She’s a freshman and in our first four games, she’s seen three top 20 teams and to be able to do that against that competition is so great for her moving forward,” Nangle said. “Every time she goes on the field, she gains a little more confidence.”

Nesci redirected the praise towards her teammates, emphasizing how their leadership and encouragement have played a major role in her growth and confidence.

“I couldn’t do it without some of the upperclassmen,” Nesci said. “Shout out Raj (senior attacker Ava Rajala). She is a very big inspiration of mine, and I just feel like where I am now is because of all the upper classmen who push me in practice and who have made me better. They instill so much confidence in me and that’s why I feel like I’m successful the way I am.”

The Lady Flames dropped to 0-4 overall this season. They will travel to Farmville, Virginia to face Longwood University March 4 at 5 p.m.. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I told them we have the pieces we need,” Nangle said. “We just have to keep working through to figure out what works best together and what’s going to put our team in the best position to be successful.”

Warden is the assistant sports editor for the Liberty Champion.