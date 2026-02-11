LU ONE hosted its first event of the semester in remembrance and reflection of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of promoting unity regardless of skin color. The event took place Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Montview Alumni Ballroom.

Walter Virgil, the associate director of strategic projects and alliances at LU ONE, took the podium and spoke about biblical unity.

“The life and leadership of Martin Luther King Jr. emerged in a moment when evil had normalized and discrimination was lawful,” Virgil said. “His voice forced America to look into the mirror — not to shame but to reckon — not to divide but to heal.”

Liberty University President Dondi E. Costin attended the event, leading with prayer before LU Praise led the audience in worship.

In remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr., five students recited his famous “I have a dream” speech.

Pastor and Liberty alumnus Brenton Lehman from Gospel Community Church emphasized in his speech the importance of unity between God’s people.

“You and I are the miracle that’s supposed to sway the world to believe that Jesus is who he says he is,” Lehman said.

Lehman discussed how people can overcome division through unity found within the Holy Spirit. He further explained the importance of loving neighbors and enemies alike, stating that obeying this commandment is not optional.

Sophomore Grace Park believes that the American culture struggles with favoring individualism over unity.

“We miss out on a lot of relationships, especially with people that we see every day but don’t interact with,” Park said.

Lehman reflected on the walk of Jesus Christ and the significance of his death, which gave the Gentiles access to what the Jews coveted most: the Torah. In other words, Lehman explained that Christ tore the veil, paving the way for his children to have access to him and be his chosen people, regardless of race or color.

“It took the death of the Son of God to purchase unity,” Lehman said.

Upcoming LU ONE events include their Unity in Chocolate event Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in the DeMoss Hall Grand Lobby and the Office of Disability Accommodation Support (ODAS) Disability Advocacy Expo Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Montview Alumni Ballroom.

A full list of all LU ONE events happening this semester can be found on its website.

Thompson is a campus news reporter for the Liberty Champion.