Flames freeze Wolfpack in frigid match

The Liberty University Men’s Lacrosse team defeated North Carolina State University, 18-11, during a frigid season opener Feb. 7 at the Liberty Lacrosse Field.

NC State took an early lead during the opening period when freshman attacker Connor Hodgson scored within the first 15 seconds. After multiple blocked shot attempts from both teams, Hodgson scored again.

Liberty responded with a goal from senior attacker Luke Branham, but the Wolfpack quickly countered with two more goals from Hodgson and senior midfielder Jack Norwood. With two minutes remaining, the Flames secured their second goal from sophomore midfielder Josiah Hoopman, ending the period trailing the Wolfpack 4-2.

Liberty reclaimed the lead in the second period. Hoopman scored three goals, one of them coming after a goalie substitution from NC State.

“Josiah Hoopman was really the big difference for us in terms of getting the momentum and some of the motivation back in our corner,” Head Coach Kyle McQuillan said. “This season I think he’s really going to be able to step up.”

Freshman attacker Branson Isaacs and sophomore midfielder William Morris contributed a goal each, putting the Flames in a 6-5 lead at the end of the second period.

After halftime, the Flames returned to the field with newfound momentum and proved to be a dominant force offensively.

“For us, settling into a game, we’ve pretty consistently been kind of a second quarter, third quarter team,” McQuillan said.

Within a minute of the second half, a swift goal from Branham established the tempo of the period, and Hoopman was right behind him to add another. While NC State sophomore attacker Roman Oguntoyinbo managed a quick shot off an assist from Hodgson, Liberty’s offense took control of the third period.

Morris scored Liberty’s ninth goal, and a minute later junior midfielder Hunter Rockhill added another to the scoreboard. After Morris scored again, the Wolfpack called a timeout in hopes of slowing the Flames’ momentum.

However, goals continued to pour in from junior midfielder Harris Shook, Hoopman and Isaacs. Within the final 40 seconds of the quarter, freshman defenseman Derek Fay shot a debut pole goal, bringing the score to 16-6 with 10 goals scored in one period.

“We still try and pride ourselves on being pretty aggressive with our offense and midfield and initiating an offense with our midfield, and tonight, I thought, was a really good example of that,” McQuillan said.

NC State scored back-to-back goals at the beginning of the fourth period. Liberty junior attacker Easton Cahill responded with a goal of his own before the Wolfpack scored again. Halfway through the period, Isaacs sank a shot from close beside the goal.

The Wolfpack put the pressure on in the remaining minutes, scoring two goals off set pieces and then another in the last second of the game, but their effort wasn’t enough. Flames fans who braved the cold celebrated the 18-11 win from the stands.

“It’s early in the season, but we feel really good about the way the guys responded and the fact that they didn’t let a bad start or a cold night get the best of them,” McQuillan said.

With so many young team members on the roster, McQuillan said he is excited to see how players step into new positions.

“I think with 17 freshmen this year, coming out with a strong win is going to get some confidence going with all the young guys,” Morris said.

The Flames hit the road to play the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) a new opponent in the Atlantic Lacrosse Conference (ALC), for their next game Feb. 15.

