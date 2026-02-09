There is no doubt the start of a new semester can seem daunting — piles of assignments and deadlines that seem like they go on for miles are staring at you, waiting to be completed. I am sure many of us can relate to the constant feeling of what-ifs and trying to figure out the unknown. Every school year, I find myself faced with the challenge of trying to overcome my anxious thoughts about what is to come.

Maybe you are stepping into a new job, starting a new major or recently moved to Lynchburg. Surprisingly, more people than you think are stepping into something new this semester. I know the lingering feeling of uncertainty can easily overtake your mind; however, I am here to tell you that feeling can be turned into a blessing.

God calls us to walk into new seasons of life with full trust and confidence in him. I know that becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable is easier said than done, but when we choose to fully surrender our worries over to the Lord, he handles the rest. When you feel God tugging on your heart and mind to go into a place of uncertainty, it is best to follow his lead.

Whenever my mind is filled with anxious thoughts about the future, I resort to how Abraham left everything and chose to follow God. Hebrews 11:8 states that, “By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to a place that he was to receive as an inheritance. And he went out, not knowing where he was going.”

Although Abraham was already settled and living in a place he called home, God asked him to not only leave his home but to follow the unknown road ahead.

Last semester, when I first moved to Lynchburg and transferred to Liberty University, I felt like Abraham. It seemed as though I was walking through the wilderness with no map or direction. While I am still navigating the unknown, choosing to trust God’s plan through all my uncertainty has allowed me to be fully rooted in the plan God has for me.

When stepping into a new season of life, I am constantly reminding myself that God’s plans are always better than my own. Time and time again, the comfort of the Lord will wash away the worries of my mind. An example of this comes from Exodus 33:14, which states, “And he said, ‘My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest.’”

The next time you find yourself overthinking the uncertainty of the future, remember that the God of the universe knows your next steps. Not knowing all the answers creates a greater opportunity to trust the Lord — which is one of the biggest blessings. So, instead of worrying about tomorrow, lean into God’s word and surrender your worries to our heavenly father.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.