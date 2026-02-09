Overcoming impostor syndrome in a fabricated world  

There will come a time when you are put into a position where everyone around you appears to have it all together; they are all experts in their field, but you have no clue what you are doing. Even more so, you believe you do not even belong there in the first place.

Maybe it is a job that is a childhood dream come true or a promotion you have had your eye on for years. Whatever the case, it is a cause for celebration. You, my friend, have officially made it. Now cue the balloons and confetti. This is exactly what you wanted, right?

Despite the congratulations and well-wishes from coworkers and friends alike, you cannot shake off the feelings of doubt. Do I belong here? Am I capable of this? Should they have chosen someone else?

Maybe none of this is relevant to you, and in that case, congratulations on mastering self-confidence and extinguishing anxiety. As for the rest of us, this is a feeling we know all too well.

They call it impostor syndrome — the thief that sneaks in during the night to capture any self-assurance and pride. Suddenly, a moment that should give you a sense of accomplishment turns into an ocean of worry and self-doubt. This causes blindness in seeing your answered prayers and ultimately failing to glorify God with what you have been given.

Growing up afflicted by vicious anxiety, I always resonated with Moses. Despite being chosen by God, he could not get over his doubts. A prime example is found in Exodus 4:10, which states, “But Moses said to the Lord, ‘Oh, my Lord, I am not eloquent, either in the past or since you have spoken to your servant, but I am slow of speech and of tongue.’”

Moses responds to God’s call with a lack of trust in his plan, allowing his lack of confidence to overshadow the work the Lord was doing in his life.

Similarly, today where information is spread at the click of a button, people of all ages suffer the feeling of not being good enough after comparing their work to those around them. The rise of social media and other web platforms has only caused this phenomenon to grow.

While websites such as LinkedIn are marketed as tools to aid in professional growth, they can unfortunately cause a degree of psychological harm.

In a 2023 study on the intersection between LinkedIn and impostor syndrome, it was found that 3 in 5 workers feel inferior to their colleagues. Another study estimated that 82% of employees share these feelings.

Seeing the achievements of others can create feelings of uncertainty about oneself as well as add a layer of pressure to reach similar goals or achievements.

Many are blind to the anxieties of their peers, assuming that the grass is greener. In reality, the grass may only appear greener because it is fake. Social media is merely a highlight reel that showcases only the best moments of a person’s life and fails to provide insight into personal feelings and fears. What many do not realize, however, is that most of us are in the exact same boat, and some are just better at hiding their seasickness than others.

This, however, is not a new problem. Centuries ago, Moses felt inadequate to lead the Israelites because he knew his faults and weaknesses. What Moses failed to see was that God knew the hearts of all people yet still chose him.

The Lord responded to Moses in Exodus 4:12, saying, “Now therefore go, and I will be with your mouth and teach you what you shall speak.”

Even when we fear we cannot handle the tasks that we have been given, God will equip us with the skills necessary to carry out his plan.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, there are those who are overconfident in their abilities, allowing them to fall into a similar sin of discrediting God. This begs the question: How do we find the balance between doubt and narcissism?

The answer is found in Romans 12:3, “For by the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned.”

Whether facing impostor syndrome or falling down the rabbit hole of overconfidence, there is a path that lies in between. This is a place that glorifies God, rather than focusing on what you can or cannot attain.

When you credit God for the positions he has placed you in and remember to thank him for the prayers that have been answered, you gain the understanding that nothing you do is for yourself but for a higher purpose. Overcoming impostor syndrome is easier said than done, but for those who remember that this world has no ownership of their body, living in an answered prayer becomes a whole lot sweeter.

So, when that time comes and everything you have ever wanted is now suddenly in your grasp, take a moment to remove yourself from your earthly anxieties and give yourself over to God.

White is the Editor-in-Chief for the Liberty Champion.