Finding faithfulness on the Mountain

The Spirit of the Mountain at Liberty University sees marching band members come and go yearly, but one member in particular has helped shape this program in many different ways.

Bradyn Taylor is a fifth-year senior entering his final season at Liberty by reflecting on how he has not only furthered his faith but also strengthened his relationships with his bandmates and directors over the years.

“The band’s been really cool and impactful in a lot of different ways,” Taylor said. “I grew up going to a public high school and so going through marching band was not Christ-centered, but here we get to pray before rehearsals. We get to have a men’s and women’s Bible study that meets every Sunday night. Those are things that have really impacted my faith walk.”

When Taylor embarked on his college search in high school, he decided to prioritize researching the marching band programs at various schools. As he pieced together what university he felt he belonged at, he landed on Liberty’s Spirit of the Mountain. The band is a Christ-centered program “that maintains the highest level of excellence, discipline, and musicianship,” according to Liberty’s website.

The Spirit of the Mountain has had numerous themes over the years, including “More Than Conquerors,” “To the Moon and Back,” “Tune In: Flames FM” and “Take to the Skies.” Taylor has been a part of each show, but he said the 2024-25 season theme may be his favorite.

“I am super excited for this upcoming season … and then all the things that go along with senior year,” Taylor said.

For the 2025 season, Taylor was appointed to be the band’s president, which entails overseeing the leadership team, working alongside the drum majors and running the student events held throughout the season. He also will organize student volunteers for the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative’s state competition Oct. 25 at William’s Stadium.

Taylor said he feels he has made an impact on his friends and fellow bandmembers by providing them with support, leadership and guidance as he steps into this new role.

“Part of my role is to also train up one of our other officers to come into that role and help organize the student volunteers,” Taylor said.

Taylor began his journey in the marching band as a saxophonist, but eventually God called him in another direction: the tuba. He explained that being a music education major allowed him to dive into the world of brass instruments, leading him to try something new.

After he graduates, Taylor hopes to continue his path in the music industry and become a middle or high school band director. His goal is to inspire the next generation of students to follow their passion for music in a Christ-centered way.

From attending the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium in 2024 to being honored with an invitation to perform in the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade, the Spirit of the Mountain is ready to stand behind Taylor in his last season at Liberty.

Miller and Fritz are sports writers for the Liberty Champion.