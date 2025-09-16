Lynchburg Humane Society builds future of affordable pet care

The Lynchburg Humane Society began construction in July on its new regional veterinary clinic, which is part of a $7.5 million capital campaign aimed at expanding access to affordable, high-quality pet care across Central Virginia. The facility is expected to open in 2027.

Each year, the society administers an average of 60,000 doses of medication, 11,000 diagnostic tests, 7,000 spay/neuter surgeries, 300 life-saving surgeries and serves more than 20 Central Virginia counties, according to the society’s website.

The new clinic is a response to an ever-increasing demand for veterinary services, both from animals currently in the Lynchburg Humane Society’s care and from pet owners struggling with the rising cost of private veterinary care. Claire LeFew, the Lynchburg Humane Society’s Development and Communications Manager, said this construction project will greatly benefit the future of the humane society.

“Over time, as many people know, vet care has become a lot more expensive,” LeFew said. “It was a really big need not only for the direct Lynchburg community, but for our entire region.”

The first location of the Lynchburg Humane Society opened in 2015.

“Our spay/neuter clinic originally was opened to address our immediate greater Lynchburg area,” LeFew said. “They knew they wanted to serve past that and be able to serve anyone that we would be able to.”

The new clinic will increase the organization’s ability to provide critical services such as wellness exams, vaccinations, diagnostics, dental care, surgery and more, all at a lower cost for the community. The society expects the new facility to serve at least 5,000 additional pets and people in its first year, with that number growing in subsequent years.

“Not only is it going to help people who have pets that need veterinary care, it is also going to help keep pets out of the shelter system,” LeFew explained. “A lot of people do end up having to surrender their pets due to medical needs that they cannot afford.”

To fund the project, the organization is seeking donations from individuals, businesses and philanthropic groups. Opportunities are available for donors to sponsor or “name” various rooms and departments within the clinic, including exam rooms, surgical suites and diagnostic labs. Several spaces have already been sponsored, but much of the campaign remains open.

There are many ways that the community can get involved apart from monetary support.

“Just spreading the word is amazing,” LeFew said. “There are definitely still people who have not heard about it yet.”

People can contribute their time by volunteering or through their “petcation” program. This program allows for college students or community members to take one of the humane society’s animals on an adventure outside the shelter.

“We are always looking for volunteers,” LeFew said. “We have a volunteer program that you can find under the ‘Get Involved’ tab on our website.”

Although the construction of the new clinic will not be completed for over a year, there are many ways to contribute throughout the process and beyond.

For more information about the project or to make a donation, visit www.lynchburghumane.org/vetclinic/.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.