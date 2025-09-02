Beach Bash marks grand reopening of Hydaway Lake

Students gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly expanded lake. Photo by Emily Cuthrell Liberty Marketing.

Liberty University students gathered at the Hydaway Outdoor Center Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly expanded lake during Hydaway’s Beach Bash event.

For two years, the lake has been drained of its water in order to expand the lake’s size. This expansion will now allow more students to enjoy water-related activities.

Adam Faber, the programming coordinator over events and reservations for the Hydaway Outdoor Center, said this project has been in progress for approximately 10 years.

“I think the thought process behind (the project is) … just adding more to the ton of amenities that we offer to Liberty students and just … creating a better space for them.”

According to Faber, the lake expanded from six acres to its new size of 32 acres. The event was free for all Liberty students with a valid Flames Pass. Despite an overcast sky looming over the facility just a few hours prior, the event kicked off dry and many students showed up. The first 75 attendees received T-shirts as part of the celebration. Students also enjoyed snow cones, with dirty sodas and other snacks served for a dollar each.

The beach celebration gave students a first look at what they can experience year-round at the outdoor facility, such as hiking trails, paddleboarding, waterslides and other outdoor activities.

According to Faber two special competitions also coincided with the kick-off event.

“We’re doing a log rolling competition, which would be really fun to see how many students can stay on the logs the longest and that’ll be really entertaining to watch,” Faber said. “And then our other one we’re excited about is water jousting. We bought … a big splash pad for the swimming area and we’ll just do competitions (to see) who can be the last one standing out of all of them.”

Beach Bash was hosted by Campus Recreation. Photo by Emily Cuthrell Liberty Marketing.

Many students were eager to try out the new additions, including junior Nicholas Leno.

“I think I’m looking forward to that platform where we can maybe play the King of the Hill with each other,” Leno said.

Sophomore Gabby Durst said she was excited to discover the newly expanded lake and amenities like the waterslide.

“Students should come here more often because it’s … a place to get away … to get off campus, but still with the safety of Liberty and be able to … hang out with friends near water and outdoor places,” Durst said.

The event lasted from 4-8 p.m. However, the facility is open to any Liberty student from 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about upcoming Campus Recreation events visit https://www.liberty.edu/campusrec/events/

Warden is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.