One of the most recognizable alumni at the event was musician and comedian Mark Lowry. He graduated from Liberty Baptist College in 1980 and began his decades-long career blending his Southern Baptist humor with music and ministry.

Looking back on his time at LBC, Lowry explained music was not something he thought would be in his future.

“I wasn’t one of the popular singers back then,” Lowry said. “I didn’t come here to sing; I came here to get a college education.”

Lowry said he didn’t begin singing in college until one of his friends, David Musselman, asked him to join his chorale. Lowry remembered the group needed someone who could sing and carry the vocals for the rest of the group.

“I didn’t sing in any of the chorales, didn’t sing in any of the groups, except one: the Preacher Boy Chorale,” Lowry said. “And the reason why I was in that chorale is cause not one of those preacher boys could sing.”

Lowry originally planned to study business, but he made the switch to youth studies when he realized God was calling him to something else.

“Once the Lord called me — and he did call me while I was at Liberty — I was studying business, and one Sunday afternoon … he called me into the music ministry,” Lowry said.

Lowry explained that this calling made him turn on a dime, leaving what he thought he wanted behind.

“And once I knew what God wanted me to do, I wanted out of here as fast as I could get, so I could be about what I’d been called to do. And it’s worked out,” Lowry said. “When I said ‘yes’ to the Lord, he started throwing doors open.”

He said his life completely changed when he made the decision to obey the Holy Spirit.

“Within a week, I was booked up until the end of that year that he called me, and to this day I have not been unbooked if I wanted to be,” Lowry said. “I mean, it’s just been an incredible ride, and I’m so grateful.”

Lowry’s career skyrocketed throughout the 1970s and 1980s by performing in churches and at Christian events. In 1984, he wrote the lyrics to “Mary, Did You Know?” one of the most recognizable Christian Christmas songs across the world.

Lowry is most widely known for his time spent singing in the Gaither Vocal Band, a Southern Gospel music group founded by Bill Gaither. In addition, Lowry has spent the past 40 years touring with his own comedy specials and performing solo music albums.

Lowry believes the Lord uses people to fulfill his purpose and that for Christians, it’s vital to listen to God’s call.

“He doesn’t need ability; he needs availability,” Lowry said. “You’ve probably nailed a nail into the wall of your house with the heel of your shoe, and you had a hammer in the garage. The hammer was built for the job, but the heel was available.”

He said that throughout all the years of touring and sharing God’s word, he wouldn’t change a thing about the trajectory of his life.

“I think God is looking for some old heels he can grab ahold of, and I want to be one of them,” Lowry said. “Even now, I’m not done.”

Lowry plans to retire from touring this May, but he said he’s already failed at retiring three times throughout his career.

“I’m going to give it another good college try. And if not, I’ll come back in another couple years with something new to talk about,” Lowry said. “But I feel like I’ve already said more than I know and so it’s time to stop and regroup.”

Lowry said that although he will no longer be traveling, his ministry will continue through online platforms like YouTube and Facebook with his live show “Just Whenever.” He said the title of the show comes from his desire to share the Gospel and sing whenever he feels like it.

“It’s a perfect day to be old,” Lowry said. “We don’t have to leave the house to reach the world if they’re watching; you just got to make sure you’re interesting enough that they will watch, and you can tell them about the Lord.”

Riden is the campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.