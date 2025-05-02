Convocation concludes for semester

Robert Smith Jr., former professor at Beeson Divinity School and Samford University, took the stage during Convocation April 23 while Nate Breed, a senior mechanical engineering student, and President Dondi Costin spoke on April 25.

Wednesday’s Convocation began with the Student Government Association’s inauguration of its new student body president and vice president, Isaac Kantola and Isaiah Varella, respectively.

After the official proceedings, Smith delivered a message from Joshua 14:6-14: a passage focused on the figure of Caleb — a man who waited 40 years to receive the promise God had made to him.

He encouraged students to be patient and faithful to God’s leading even when recognition might not immediately follow. Smith emphasized Caleb’s faithfulness, noting that when Moses died, God appointed Joshua — not Caleb — to lead Israel. Even in being second-in-command, Caleb remained content with God’s plan and purpose for his life. Smith challenged students to compare their mindset and heart to the biblical hero.

“How do we see ourselves when we stand in front of the mirror of Caleb?” Smith said.

The former professor also reminded students not to become bitter over missed opportunities or to compare themselves with others — further emphasizing the necessity of staying on the path that God has for us. He urged students to do whatever they could for the Lord’s glory.

“One of the things we must learn to do is to stay focused on what God has called us to do. Not to look around and to be competitive, to be envious, to be jealous, but to keep our eyes straight on the goal that God has set for us,” Smith said.

Using examples from both scripture and everyday life, Smith reminded students that their role in the world — however small it may seem — is vital to God’s plan. He recalled the story of a pilot who safely landed a plane on the Hudson River, highlighting the captain’s role on the plane. Though the aviator was seemingly just “flipping switches,” his actions were integral to the plane’s successful landing, just as miniscule efforts are essential to the successes of Christian ministry.

Smith closed by encouraging students to trust God’s timing and purpose for their lives, assuring them that even if the world never knows their name, their faithfulness will bring glory to God.

“There is blessedness in being second, because he is number one,” Smith said.

Freshman Rylie Lawrence appreciated the depth of the message and Smith’s comments of encouragement.

“God has a place on my life, and … I got to wait for him to reveal that to me,” Lawrence said.

At the final Convocation of the year, Breed and Costin challenged students to reconsider how they define success, urging them to center their lives around Christ.

Breed, graduating this May, began by reflecting on his time at Liberty. He asked students to imagine walking across the stage at graduation and consider what they would view as a successful college experience. The senior emphasized the cruciality of having intimacy with Jesus, explaining that although people may have different ideas of a successful life, true satisfaction and purpose can only be found through Jesus.

“What is it that we think will satisfy our souls? Is it Jesus? If it’s not Jesus, it will lead us to nothing more than a wasted and empty life,” Breed said.

As he acknowledged the necessity of a close relationship with God, Breed also encouraged students to explore what following Jesus looks like to them by considering what they will devote themselves to.

“What will we see we obsessed over?” Breed said.

Freshman Rylan Smith enjoyed hearing a fellow student speak at Convocation.

“I thought it was super cool that a student spoke, and I think he did a great job. He was really well spoken and he had … good, valuable points,” Smith said.

Following Breed, Costin’s message echoed similar themes, encouraging students to follow the desires of the Lord. Costin used a metaphor to illustrate his points, likening Christians to deer; he warned students not to get caught in the headlights as deer often do, urging the audience not to remain frozen and panicked when faced with challenges.

Costin also noted that students should be wary against becoming complacent and distracted, as deer often become when being trained to eat the food from a deer stand. He emphasized the importance of following God’s calling and destiny for our lives, continuing to live out God’s purpose beyond the present.

“It’s a commencement, not a conclusion. It’s a starting line, not a finish line,” Costin said.

Brinckerhoff is a Campus News reporter.