Forrest Frank performs at annual Block Party event

Student Activities kicked the new semester off by bringing Christian artist Forrest Frank to campus.

Block Party took an exciting turn when Student Activities announced that Billboard’s top-ranked new Christian artist would be performing for students. Even the Director of Student Activities Cort Comfort was surprised at how quickly Frank became one of the biggest names in Christian Music.

“We did not know this man was going to become as famous as he did,” Comfort said. “We booked someone that we were very excited about…and he just happened to get very, very popular, which was a lot of fun.”

Comfort said that he was very excited to learn about Frank’s testimony as well as his grandfather’s story from the August 23 Convocation.

“Liberty students are the only one(s) who get both,” Comfort said. “Before the concert, they get to hear the heart of that man and his love for the Holy Spirit and why he writes the songs that he writes…. He has decided that his relationship with God is too important, and his music reflects that.”

Frank began his set with fan favorites “Up” and “No Longer Bound” before ending the night with a time for worship, where he fell on his knees before all 10,000 students present. He emphasized that every song was for God’s glory alone.

The Block Party stage also highlighted some student favorites such as Kenzie Lawson, The Montview Couples, and asiris.

For first-year student Shelby Crawford, Block Party was an opportunity to make lasting connections.

“There’s a lot to do, and there’s a lot of new people to meet,” Crawford said. “I’m excited to meet Forrest, but I’m just kind of vibing with the music.”

Senior Skyler Dobrie couldn’t agree more.

“It’s crazy to think that it’s my last Block Party, but I’m super grateful to Student Activities for making it so fun and memorable to keep with me throughout my last semester,” Dobrie said. “My favorite part about Student Activities is just that they help to remind students that it’s good to have fun in college, and all of their activities help bring campus together in the best way.”

In addition to the music, students were able to take pictures with Sparky, see the sights of campus on the Ferris wheel, ride the Super Twister, play miniature golf and pickleball and visit a wide array of vendors.

The brand specialist manager of Buff City Soap, Aimee Cox, was happy to have another opportunity to work with Liberty University.

“This is our third year, and this is probably our largest event,” Cox said. “We absolutely love coming here…and all the students just absolutely love us. We love supporting Liberty.”

Block Party is not the only event Student Activities has planned for this semester. Between upcoming concerts, such as Taya and Jervis Campbell, open mic nights and a screening of “Dune” and “Dune: Part 2,” students should never be bored. Visit this link to learn more.

Merritt is the Arts and Culture editor for the Liberty Champion.